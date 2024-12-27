Woman Says Schools Should Send Students Home With Fake ‘Baby Daddies’ Instead Of Fake Babies — ‘I Might Have Learned Something’

If you’ve ever taken a child development course, you’re likely familiar with the egg baby or the baby doll project. The concept is to give young people an idea of just how difficult it is to raise a baby.

However, some people believe that this project focuses on the wrong challenges when it comes to bringing up children.

Instead of giving students fake babies to practice parenthood with, one woman proposed the idea of sending young women home with fake baby daddies.

The woman said she might have learned something about raising kids if her school gave her a fake baby daddy instead of a fake baby.

A woman named Anahi proposed her idea in a TikTok video, insisting that other young girls who want to be mothers should learn a beneficial lesson about parenting with a male partner.

“Thinking about how school should have sent us home with a fake baby daddy instead of a fake baby. I could have learned something,” Anahi wrote in the text overlay of her video.

Those who were already parents could not agree more with the woman’s claims.

“Most people wouldn’t have kids if they got assigned fake baby daddies for a project!” one TikTok user commented.

“They would have, but as soon as they make them, they disappear!” another user noted.

In a partnership, there’s an inherent expectation of shared responsibilities and mutual support, especially when couples have children.

However, some women have unfortunately discovered that their male partners’ hearts are just not quite as into parenting as theirs are.

Some fathers fail to grasp the fact that babies will grow up into children who need help with their homework, rides to and from school, parents present at their sports games, and meals throughout the day.

According to a study from the Pew Research Center, a majority of mothers claim that when it comes to raising children, they are the primary caregivers.

78% say they do more when it comes to helping their children with homework or other school assignments, 65% say they provide more comfort or emotional support to their children, and 58% say that they are the ones who meet their children’s basic needs, such as feeding, bathing or changing diapers instead of their fathers.

Ultimately, women end up shouldering the bulk of parenting responsibilities regardless of whether they work or not.

Rather than teamwork, mothers often end up doing everything and shouldering the disappointment of unmet expectations, while fathers get away with refusing to help raise their children scot-free.

Raising children with an unhelpful partner can feel more draining than raising them on your own. Being in a one-sided relationship is emotionally taxing.

While being a single mother is undoubtedly difficult, there is no expended energy on resentment or attempting to convince a useless partner to step up.

If there is anything they should be teaching us in schools, it should be to recognize our own worth and really, really question what kind of people we want to have a family with.

Do they truly deserve us? Will they pull their weight and jump right in to give the kids a bath, go to their parent-teacher conferences, and help them with their homework without being asked?

Or will they simply assume that their only part is making the kids before checking out?

