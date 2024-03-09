Woman Says People Who Work Low-Paying Customer Service Jobs Shouldn’t Own Expensive Designer Bags

A woman has sparked a bit of criticism after claiming that people who don't earn a substantial income shouldn't be spending the money they make on expensive designer items.

In a TikTok video, a content creator named Destini Xoda revealed an honest opinion about the lifestyle that she sees certain people living when she knows they can't quite afford it.

Xoda claimed that people who work low-paying customer service jobs shouldn't own expensive bags.

"I'm never impressed when I see people that have name-brand shoes, name-brand outfits, or Louis Vuitton bags. I'm never impressed," Xoda remarked. She explained that this opinion is because she feels that rich people don't have to "go that hard" to prove their wealth.

She claimed that people who work at "low-paying" jobs, like customer service at T-Mobile, and own a Louis Vuitton bag don't make much sense because they're only making "$22 an hour." Instead of spending their paychecks on designer bags, Xoda argued they should either be saving that money or putting it toward something more useful.

"You buy a $20,000 car and you don't have a house," she argued. "Why? To drive around and make people think that you got it and you don't. People like that will never impress me. Never. I see that bag, I see that car, and I already know your timing."

Xoda's video was met with backlash and criticism. Most commenters said that it shouldn't matter how other people spend their money, regardless of the job you work.

In response to Xoda's video, other content creators pointed out that it shouldn't matter how people make their financial decisions.

In a TikTok video, an accounting and finance professor called Doc T voiced her amazement at the things people are concerned about in today's economy, where people are struggling to put food on the table and trying to find employment.

"I've seen far too many times on this app where people are telling individuals that because of where they work, they should not be able to afford, or wear, or buy luxury items. I'm all for people doing what makes them happy and if that means that you go broke to buy a Louis bag that you've been eyeing for 6 months, by all means, do what makes you happy."

She acknowledged that we have no right to "pocket watch" others when we're not signing their checks, paying their bills, or contributing to their expenses. That's not our business and the minute we begin judging and claiming that people should be doing this and that with their money, we're inserting ourselves into their personal lives when we should be focusing on ourselves.

It's fine if you don't want to spend your money on luxury items and, instead, you want to save or invest it in things that you actually need. Just like it's fine if someone who works at Walmart chooses to spend their paycheck on a nice television or a luxury pair of shoes.

"Who am I to say that that's a stupid purchase?" she questioned. "It may be a stupid purchase for me, and it may be the best purchase for them. We are just not in a position to care about what somebody else is spending their hard-earned money on."

Life coach Shawnda criticized Xota for assuming that people who work at T-Mobile aren't earning enough money to survive and are just automatically broke and struggling to make ends meet.

"Why is it your business?" she remarked. "For all you know, they could have been treating themselves to that bag. It could have been a gift from their father, or boyfriend, or from themselves. It might have been a reward for getting a promotion. How do you know?"

She argued that it's bold to assume that because someone has purchased a luxury item they either can't afford it or don't deserve to own it.

Life is so incredibly short, and no one should be policed when it comes to spending.

People have various reasons for spending money, and you can't just make an assumption based on the type of accessories or outfits that you see them wearing as they pass you on the street.

Rather than judging others, we should be glad that people are still finding happiness and joy in an economy that offers nothing but misery and stress. What may seem frivolous or unnecessary to one person could be deeply meaningful and rewarding to another, and we have no right to find fault with it.

