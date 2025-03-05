Woman Says People Who Wake Up After 8 AM Should Be 'Embarrassed' Of Themselves

If you’re a grown adult who regularly sleeps in past 8 a.m., one woman thinks that you’re doing it all wrong. According to her, adults who sleep in every morning are embarrassing themselves — but many are not on board with her opinion.

The woman said that people who wake up after 8 a.m. should be 'embarrassed' of themselves.

In a TikTok video that ruffled some feathers, Sierra Cote filmed herself enjoying a doughnut on the beach in the early morning. “If you're a full grown adult that's sleeping past eight on a daily basis, that's so embarrassing for you," the 24-year-old said.

Cote went on to explain that she got up five hours before work so that she could go for a walk on the beach before her shift and get a donut. "It really just sets your day up for success," she stressed.

"If you're waking up an hour before you have to be to work and then rushing your morning and then [have] no time for yourself, that just sucks. I feel bad for you," she added.

Cote urged people to be more like her and wake up hours before they need to so that they can enjoy a donut on the beach without rushing their morning. "It'll make you a much better person," she claimed.

While waking up early has its benefits, many people took issue with her judgmental attitude.

Cote's not wrong in believing that waking up early can be beneficial. Research shows that early birds are less prone to depression, anxiety, and other mental health hurdles. It also increases productivity.

However, many commenters were offended by Cote's condescending tone.

"It’s not what you said, it's how you said it," one user pointed out. "'That’s so embarrassing for you' is judgmental and ignorant. Saying 'This is what helped me and works for me, you all should try it' is [better]."

"As a full grown adult, why [are] you worried about other adults' sleeping patterns?" another commenter questioned.

Everyone’s reality looks different.

Some people work night shifts and can only sleep during the day. Others have to get their kids dressed, fed, and off to school before they go to work, giving them little time to enjoy their mornings. Some, particularly those with ADHD, focus better at night, meaning they must sleep in to get adequate sleep. Plenty of people have health conditions that require extra hours of rest.

The point is, there are myriad reasons why someone might regularly sleep in past 8 a.m., and no one should be shamed for doing so.

While Cote enjoys her early-morning walks and beach-side donuts, she shouldn't bash those who would rather squeeze in an extra hour or two of sleep.

