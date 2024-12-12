Woman Says Employees Should Consider Leaving Companies That Can’t Afford To Throw Holiday Parties

Many people don't care about their company's holiday party because they don't really want to socialize with co-workers outside of their jobs, or they just feel like they're really cheesy. In fact, a recent survey found a whopping 64% of employees plan to bow out of their company's festivities, sharing they would rather have a bonus than a blow-out affair. But one woman took to social media to explain that you shouldn't start celebrating if your company suddenly decided not to throw a holiday party this year.

A TikTok creator named Val explained if your company isn't having a holiday party because of budgeting issues, that may be a sign to leave.

If your company can't afford to throw a holiday party, you should consider leaving.

Val said if your company doesn't have a holiday party because of expenses or they do have a holiday party, but it's cheap, those are signs you should leave.

"That means those layoffs are coming in January," she said as she encouraged people to begin looking for jobs elsewhere.

@valr2001 I have not gotten an invite to one yet 👀😭 ♬ original sound - Val

Many commenters seemed to miss the woman's point and instead explained all the reasons they didn't want a company party.

"I want a raise lol not a party," one commenter said.

"Nah girl...give me a raise or a bonus," another said. "I am not trying to be social at the holiday party with Brian and Jessica."

"Don't care, I'm not going anyway," a third commenter replied.

And while these commenters' opinions certainly matched the aforementioned survey respondents, who basically said they would rather do anything else than spend after-hours with colleagues and co-workers, they didn't exactly understand the point Val was trying to make.

The issue isn't whether a company is trying to make employees miserable by cutting bonuses and having a pizza party holiday party in the breakroom — the issue is if your company traditionally has some kind of celebration and they suddenly stop having the event, it's a sign that money is tight.

The woman posted a follow-up video to explain why a canceled holiday party is a sign the company might be in financial trouble.

Val had to upload another video to explain her reasoning on why holiday parties matter, especially if your company made a sudden change this year.

Val reiterated it was less about the holiday party itself and more about the financial status of the company.

She mentioned her original video was intended for people in organizations that tend to spend big bucks on holiday parties. They also spend lots of money on employee benefits like traveling and meal vouchers.

"When your employer starts rolling back on those benefits and those perks, like, they start taking away the free food and the free drinks, that could be a sign that they're not doing as well as they once were," she said.

She concluded by stating there are often signs when your company is in financial trouble, and cutting holiday parties is one of the first signs, often followed by bonuses disappearing and layoffs beginning.

Not having a holiday party isn't a definitive indicator of a company's finances, but it's wise to stay safe financially regardless.

If you think layoffs might be coming in the new year, it's best to start protecting yourself now. According to CNN, the best things to do to protect yourself financially are to check your employer's severance policy, estimate your expenses, and assess how much you'll need alongside the resources available to you.

By doing these things, you can ensure that you're financially safe if your company decides to make layoffs or goes under.

So, even if you have no intention of attending the cheesy holiday party at work, at least be on the lookout for an invite because it might mean much more to your future than you think.

