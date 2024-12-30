Woman Applying To Become A Flight Attendant Says Airline Rescinded Their Job Offer Because Of Her Acne

When you think about the requirements to land a job as a flight attendant, you need to be personable, have good communication skills, remain calm under pressure, and be able to adapt to different situations. Rarely do we think that looks are a make-or-break factor in the process.

However, a woman applying to be a flight attendant for Emirates claimed that despite being offered a position with the airline, she was rejected just two days later for the most superficial reason possible.

Advertisement

A woman's job offer as a flight attendant was rescinded because of her acne.

In her TikTok video, the woman, posting under the username @whatisgoingonhelpmepls, revealed the whirlwind experience that she had applying to be a flight attendant for Emirates, one of the world's largest airlines with destinations across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

She admitted that despite receiving the "golden call" from the airline welcoming her to join the company, things quickly took a turn.

"Today, I got an email from them saying that they can no longer proceed with my employment. And this is because I apparently didn't pass the medical clearance check," she revealed. "The only reason that I can think of that I didn't pass this is because of my acne."

Advertisement

The woman was rejected for medical reasons, but the only medical question she answered was regarding mild acne flare-ups.

She recalled that while filling out the medical form as part of her application, there were about 20 to 40 questions. Some of the questions had asked about her mental health and physical health, and one in particular had asked her to include whether she had any skin diseases, like eczema or acne.

She claimed that she wrote that she does get mild acne flare-ups occasionally.

Advertisement

"That was the only reason I can think of, of me not getting the job. And it was really hurtful because I wouldn't mind if I didn't get the job. I would be okay with it," she continued.

"But telling someone that you get the job and congratulating them, and then two days later telling them that you don't get the job anymore is just a little bit disrespectful."

Emirates has previously been accused of policing the weight of their cabin crew members.

This isn't the first time that Emirates has been criticized for the way it treats its cabin employees. Even people in the comments section of her video admitted that the airline is known for being "strict" about hiring flight attendants.

Advertisement

According to Business Insider, Maya Dukaric, a former flight attendant for the airline, claimed that putting on a "glamorous Emirates face" is crucial for the work environment.

Other former employees admitted that it was so important that there was an "Appearance Management Program" run by image and grooming officers dedicated to ensuring flight attendants meet the airline's standards.

SeventyFour | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Image and uniform rules were strict, Karla Bayson, a former Emirates flight attendant who left the airline last year, told the publication. Emirates required neat hair and nail polish that was red, neutral, or clear.

That seems normal enough. However, where Emirates went too far was its weight requirements. Former cabin crew said image and grooming officers monitored and punished flight attendants deemed overweight.

They're identified as the "weight police," and those in the program are given diet and exercise plans and meet with HR representatives to assess their progress. Failure to make progress incurs a series of warnings, weight checks, and, in some cases, punishments such as pay cuts.

There should be zero tolerance for body-shaming employees, especially when weight doesn't even matter when it comes to the duties and expectations that flight attendants have to adhere to.

Advertisement

Truthfully, no one should want to work for a company that prioritizes outdated beauty standards for its employees. There needs to be a serious evaluation of how this type of policing only fuels the toxicity of an outdated mindset.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.