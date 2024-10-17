American Airlines Flight Attendant Fired After Fellow Crew Member Took A Picture Of Her With Her Eyes Closed During Flight

An overworked and exhausted flight attendant closed her eyes for just a few moments during a calm flight after a stressful day. She never could have imagined what those few seconds of quiet would do to her career.

The woman lost her job and livelihood, all because a colleague snapped a picture of her while she rested her eyes.

The American Airlines flight attendant was fired after a fellow crew member took a picture of her with her eyes closed and sent it to their manager.

While the flight attendant’s identity was concealed in initial news reports, she has since come forward on social media to give her side of the story.

Advertisement

During a Dallas-Fort Worth-based American Airlines flight, Michelle Presnell, who was preparing for her duties, received some difficult news.

“I had just found out my mom was sick, and all the flights to get her home to a doctor were oversold,” she shared in a Facebook post. On top of that, Presnell was battling a migraine and severe stress.

M Stocker | Shutterstock

Advertisement

"Instead of calling out, I decided to power through, especially since the flight was rather empty," Presnell wrote. “Had I called out, this flight would have been delayed as the passengers waited for someone to replace me as we were not in the base. I put the company and the passengers above myself.”

She told her colleagues about her situation, and they appeared to be understanding and compassionate. Yet one of her co-workers was not as supportive as she seemed.

After in-flight beverage and food service, Presnell took a few moments for herself and closed her eyes. Unbeknownst to her, one of her closest crew members snapped a photo and reported her for sleeping on the job.

Advertisement

A few weeks after the flight, Presnell received a call from her manager to discuss an allegation made by a crew member with photographic evidence that she was sleeping on the job. When she learned who sent the photo, she was shocked.

“I am still absolutely dumbfounded because she was so kind, so supportive, and truly seemed to [care] about what I was going through with my mom being sick,” Presnell admitted. “She reiterated how we all need to have each other's backs. Yet come to find out she was the one to take a photo and report me.”

Despite backup from union representatives, Presnell was ultimately terminated from her position.

"Regardless of me not sleeping, regardless of me having witnesses to attest to the fact I was talking, that doesn’t matter. The appearance of sleeping is the appearance of sleeping," a devastated Presnell wrote.

Advertisement

“I take accountability and should have just called out. I really thought powering through my emotional turmoil was more beneficial so the day wouldn’t be delayed as everyone waited for a new crew,” she continued. "By not putting myself first and just getting home, I lost my livelihood."

The job of a flight attendant is demanding and exhausting. Between irregular schedules, jet lag, rude passengers, frequent time away from loved ones, and very little sleep, it's a difficult position. Add in some personal stressors, and it's no wonder this flight attendant needed to rest her eyes and block out the rest of the world for a few moments.

Kostiantyn Voitenko | Shutterstock

Advertisement

"We all know firsthand how hard this job is and unfortunately the company does not take into consideration that we are humans," Presnell wrote. "Like I told [American Airlines], I understand disciplinary action but I did not deserve to lose my job. And no matter how hard the union fought, the decision was up to one manager and HR."

While seeing a flight attendant asleep on the beverage cart while providing in-flight services would be concerning, seeing them shut their eyes for a few moments while not actively assisting passengers shouldn’t be that alarming. It's no different than taking a few moments to step in the back to collect yourself when your job gets overwhelming.

Flight attendants spend most of their time ensuring our safety, handing out food and drinks, and bringing us pillows and blankets. We can, at the very least, show them a little bit of grace, whether you're their colleague or a passenger.

Advertisement

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.