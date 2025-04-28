Woman Reveals What Life Is Like After Adopting The 'Sassy' Shelter Cat Who Had To Be Put In Solitary Confinement For Her Behavior

A woman who decided to take a chance and adopt the so-called “sassy” cat in the shelter is learning just how much love these animals have in them, despite how they may behave in shelter environments.

Upon bringing her home, the cat’s attitude took a complete 180 and proved that she may never have even been sassy to begin with. It demonstrates that the behavior of animals is highly dependent on their environment.

A woman gave an update on how her ‘sassy’ shelter cat, who had to be put in solitary confinement, was adjusting to her new home.

Before adopting her cat Stella, one woman (@woepaint) was told by shelter employees that the animal was “too sassy” and had to be put in solitary confinement since she had been “mean” to other cats and employees. However, in a heartwarming TikTok video, the woman showed off what appears to be a completely different cat.

She recorded herself scooping Stella up off the floor and holding her in her arms. The cat seemed to be happy and relaxed, obviously comfortable in the woman’s arms. She is even seen “making biscuits” against the woman’s shirt.

When a cat kneads something soft with its front paws, it indicates that they feel safe and loved. There is also a brief moment where Stella looks into the woman’s eyes before nuzzling her head into her chest. It is hard to believe that she was allegedly dubbed the mean girl cat at the shelter, who needed to be separated from other animals and humans!

Despite being labeled as mean at first, the cat quickly won over viewers' hearts.

“Shelters are loud and overstimulating, I’m sure she’s just a sensitive lil baddie,” one TikTok user commented.

“She was never the problem. She was waiting for you!” another user noted. Others pointed out the fact that shelters often cause animals to behave differently than when they’re in a loving and secure environment.

In shelter life, where animals are exposed to loud noises, tight living spaces, and unfamiliar smells, it activates their fight-or-flight instincts.

When you see an animal in a shelter who may be behaving aggressively, you are seeing a version of them under pressure and not their authentic selves.

“Animals are quite resilient and adaptable, so many animals that come through the shelter can adjust and go with the flow. However, some animals may react very fearfully and become shy or shut down, while other animals may become overly exuberant and energetic,” Liv Hagen, Shelter Behavior and Humane Investigations Manager at Animal Humane Society, revealed.

fotosparrow | Shutterstock

For example, the cat you see hissing at other animals or cowering in the back of a shelter cage could be a purring machine that likes to cuddle up next to you once you bring them home. They might not be mean at all; they may simply be overstimulated in the environment they are in.

Even humans get like that. If you’re in an overcrowded mall or busy airport, you are bound to be more irritable than if you were in a relaxed and comfortable environment.

The biggest mistake we can make when looking to adopt a pet is brushing off the shy or aggressive ones as unfriendly. So take a chance on the animals that everyone else looks over. They can turn out to be one of the greatest loves you’ve ever known.

