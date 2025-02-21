Senior Cat Surrendered To Shelter For Being 'Too Affectionate'

When people need to surrender their pets to animal shelters, they often note common and valid explanations as to why they can no longer adequately care for their furry companions. Sometimes, they need to move into a new home where animals are not permitted. Sometimes, they run into financial troubles and can no longer afford to take care of their pets.

However, one owner's explanation after dropping their senior cat off at a shelter was baffling and practically unheard of. The poor cat's former owners actually said they couldn't keep their pet because he was too affectionate.

The senior cat was surrendered to an animal shelter after his owners claimed that he was ‘too affectionate.’

The 8-year-old male cat was surrendered to The Little Guild Animal Shelter in Connecticut. According to a staff member, the cat, Ravi, was surrendered by his previous owners after saying he was “too affectionate” to keep.

To demonstrate the affection the owners were referring to, one of the shelter staff members posted a TikTok video of Ravi being lifted out of his shelter cage. He practically leaped into her arms and nuzzled his head into her shoulder as she held him close to her.

The staff member encouraged viewers to consider giving Ravi a new forever home by filling out an adoption application on their website. Needless to say, the response was overwhelming.

People were flabbergasted that the senior cat's former owners came up with such a ridiculous excuse for surrendering him.

“The way most people would kill to have an affectionate cat,” one TikTok user commented. “An affectionate cat is a gift not a problem,” another noted.

Cats are often viewed as solitary creatures who show little interest in affection. However, they can be the most loving and affectionate creatures when they form bonds with their owners. Cats are especially affectionate when they see their humans as part of their family. They will often snuggle up next to them and loyally follow them around the house. Even if Ravi’s owners did not appreciate his affectionate nature, many other people would.

Writing for Rawz, co-founder of the non-profit pet food company, Jim Scott, explained, "Cats have scent glands in their foreheads, lips, and cheeks that only other cats can smell, so they are essentially marking whatever they rub against as their property. When they rub against their owners, they may also be picking up your scent in a show of 'scent-sharing,' a common behavior among cats who are close."

The shelter's video of the senior cat has since received a whopping 12 million views, and over 100 adoption applications have been submitted from those interested in taking him home.

“We only have one Ravi, unfortunately, so not everyone's gonna be able to get this sweet boy,” the shelter worker shared in a follow-up video as she held a very cuddly Ravi. She took the opportunity to share some of the other shelter cats who need forever homes.

According to data from Shelter Animals Count, 3.3 million cats are surrendered to animal shelters each year. 25% of animals in shelters are from owner surrenders.

While some of these owners love their pets unconditionally and surrender them due to factors that are beyond their control, a pet giving “too much” love is usually not one of them. When your pets express their deep love for their humans, their humans should give it right back to them.

Megan Quinn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in English and a minor in Creative Writing. She covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on justice in the workplace, personal relationships, parenting debates, and the human experience.