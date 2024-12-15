Woman Turns Down Boyfriend's Proposal After He Pops The Question In The 'Worst Place Imaginable' — 'I Was Utterly Humiliated'

No one wants to feel "utterly humiliated" when their partner pops the all-important question. Elation and excitement are far more ideal.

However, one woman admitted she was mortified by where her boyfriend chose to propose and said no because of it.

The woman rejected her boyfriend’s proposal after he popped the question at Disney World.

The woman, who signed her letter "Disney Disaster," wrote to Daily Mail’s advice columnist Jane Green questioning how to move forward after her marriage proposal gone wrong.

“My boyfriend and I are both in our late 20s and we've been together for more than three years,” she shared. “Over the past few months, I've had a feeling that he might propose soon although I didn't know for certain.”

Recently, the woman and her boyfriend took a trip to Florida, where his family lives, to celebrate his mom’s 60th birthday. On the last day of their trip, her boyfriend insisted that the two spend the day at the Walt Disney World Orlando Resort.

“I have to say, I found this bizarre. I am not a huge fan of theme parks and had no idea that he was either,” she admitted. “But I went along with the excursion nonetheless and was happy to stroll around the resort, eat some junk food, and go on a few rides.”

As the couple watched the sunset behind Cinderella's castle, the woman said that her boyfriend did 'the unthinkable.'

“As we stood in the shadow of Cinderella's Castle, he got down on one knee... and proposed!” she revealed.

While some women may have swooned over a Disney-themed proposal, this woman felt “utterly humiliated.”

“People around us began to clap and cheer. Some were even taking pictures and videoing us,” she wrote. “I immediately tried to drag him up off the floor so we could flee from the public humiliation, but he joked that he wasn't budging until he got an answer. So…I said no.”

The couple immediately left the park and drove back to his parents’ house in silence.

“I love my boyfriend so much, but I am questioning everything now,” the woman confessed. “He chose to propose to me in a place that is not only humiliating but has no significance to either of us or our relationship.”

The woman was encouraged to have grace for her boyfriend, who was just trying to give her a memorable proposal.

She noted that we are all human, and even though we are doing the best we can, everyone makes mistakes now and then.

“When people we love mess up, rather than hold it against them, it is best to find the grace to forgive them," Green advised. "It's important to remember that their intention was always good, even if the end result was not what we wanted."

The columnist stressed that, despite the woman's distaste for the end result, her boyfriend loves her and wanted to find a memorable way to propose.

“It wasn't what you had in mind, nor did the setting hold any special significance, but this is not something I would hold against him,” she continued. “I have to imagine that, as humiliated as you were, he was equally humiliated by your trying to drag him away and then saying no.”

"If you can find it in yourself to forgive him, this could be something you will laugh about together for many years to come," Green added. "A proposal takes just a few minutes and matters far less than a marriage, which is (hopefully) for a lifetime.”

If you and your partner are discussing plans for marriage, it is important to also discuss proposal plans. Every person has their own idea of their dream proposal — some would prefer a more private setting, while others would love an extravagant proposal in the center of Disney World.

If you have a specific vision for your proposal, let your partner know; that way, no one in a loving relationship is left humiliated or heartbroken.

