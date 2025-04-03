Woman Raises $320K And Counting For An 81-Year-Old Waitress Who Struggles To Walk But Can't Afford To Retire

A Pittsburgh woman has gone viral after rallying the internet to care for an elderly waitress who served her and her child at a local restaurant. The response has been overwhelming to a life-changing degree, and many are taking from it a lesson about the power of community and mutual aid, especially in these times.

The woman has raised more than $320k for an 81-year-old waitress who can't retire.

TikToker Tamie Konzier was shocked when she and her son recently sat down for lunch at the local Pittsburgh chain Eat'n Park and saw who would be waiting on them — an elderly woman named Betty who was struggling to walk.

"If I can make one video go viral, I hope it's this one," she said in her video. After leaving Betty a generous $40 tip, she made a deal with her followers that if they made the video go viral, she would donate whatever money she made off of the video to the waitress. Boy, did her followers deliver.

The 81-year-old waitress was struggling to get by on just $910 a month from social security.

As Konzier eavesdropped on Betty's conversations, she learned more of her story. The 81-year-old wanted to retire but simply couldn't afford to on her paltry $910 monthly social security check.

Like many seniors, she is staring down even more insecurity these days given the current administration's threats to so-called "entitlements" like social security and Medicare, which most American workers have paid into from every paycheck they have ever received.

So, at her followers' urging, Konzier decided to set up a GoFundMe for Betty with the hopes of raising $25,000 to make her load just a little bit easier. Within two days, the fundraiser had raised nearly six times that — $140,000. But that was just the beginning.

The woman's fundraiser left the waitress utterly speechless — and changed her life.

In another video, Konzier filmed her telephone conversation with Betty, letting her know about the $140,000 — which, shortly after the video was posted, had gone up by nearly another $100,000.

Betty was left speechless until she finally chuckled and said, "I guess I better get a financial advisor." She then admitted that she and her family are having "financial difficulties" and then burst into tears as she told Konzier her fundraiser would "take care of it."

But after that conversation, Konzier decided to just let the GoFundMe keep going, and it is now north of $320,000 as of this writing. She also said in other videos that she has hired an attorney for Betty to ensure that her new nest egg is kept safe and secure.

It's important to acknowledge that the fact someone like Betty needs the help of a Good Samaritan is an abominable stain on the soul of this country. That so many like Betty are also contending with the possibility of their paltry life savings being jeopardized by capricious leaders who deride it as an "entitlement" is even more so.

But this story also underlines something all too easy to forget in these incredibly divisive times — most people are good and want to help each other. It's important to remember that and to seize the opportunity to take care of each other whenever we are able. It makes all the difference.

