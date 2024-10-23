Students Raise Over $20K To Buy Their High School Janitor His Dream Car

Students at a Virginia high school came together with a heartwarming surprise for a custodian who worked tirelessly on behalf of the students who walked the halls every single day.

Their surprise brought Francis Apraku, a janitor at James Madison High School in Vienna, to tears as he expressed his disbelief that he'd be the recipient of a brand new car — something that he'd wanted for quite some time but could never afford with the salary that he made from the high school.

Students raised over $20K to buy their janitor, Francis Apraku, his dream car.

According to local news outlets, Apraku never thought for one second that the James Madison High School students would raise money to gift him his dream car. It all started in September 2023, around his birthday, when Apraku was conversing with a group of students. When asked what he wanted for his special day, he admitted that he "desired to get a Jeep Wrangler."

However, Apraku knew he would never be able to afford it. That's when the students got the brilliant idea to start a GoFundMe, but from his perspective, he assumed the conversation was just one and done, and never in a million years did he think anything would come of it.

"We just kind of decided we were going to try to get him his Jeep Wrangler with the GoFundMe, and we never really thought that it would come this far," sophomore Logan Georgelas told Fox 5 DC. The students started the GoFundMe their freshman year, and a year later, it seemed their efforts had paid off.

"Ever since we met Francis, he has been super kind and friendly and sometimes even says prayers for us … he said he has always wanted a Jeep Wrangler but could never afford it, which is why we made this go fund me [sic] to try and raise enough to get Francis a Jeep Wrangler," the fundraiser stated.

Students partnered with a local dealership to surprise their school custodian.

Ahead of Apraku's birthday this year, the students' GoFundMe officially hit $20,000 in donations, so they decided to cash out the funds and partner with a local car dealership to surprise him.

On September 9, the students presented Apraku with his dream car, a red Jeep Wrangler, and he was immediately overcome with emotion at the gift.

Bennett, one of the students behind the fundraiser, told Good Morning America that Apraku is "more than a custodian" to him and his friends. When they learned Apraku's dream was to own a Jeep Wrangler, they got to work.

"As a challenge, we decided to make a [fundraiser] to see if we could make his dream come true because he does so much for us, but he gets nothing in return," Bennett told GMA via email.

In the footage of the janitor receiving his car, he was seen falling onto the ground in shock and bliss before being helped to his feet.

"Oh my God," he repeated. "Oh my God." In a statement to GMA, Apraku admitted that he "will never forget" the kindness that he received from both the students and the local community who came together for him.

Gestures like this are touching and sentimental. They also remind us that while we may never think to show love and compassion to school janitors, they work just as hard as teachers and other educators to make sure students feel comfortable within the four walls of their school.

It is quite amazing that those high schoolers went above and beyond to show Apraku that he was valued.

"The custodial staff and I deeply cherish the connection that we make with the Madison High School students. We all take pride in our work and love that we are made to feel such a welcome part of the school community," Apraku said.

"I couldn't believe it when I received such an incredible gift. This means the world to me, and I will never forget their kindness."

