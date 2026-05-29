If A Woman Has These 9 Rare Qualities, There’s Something Strangely Captivating About Her

Over the years, I have worked with thousands of singles, and I see a common thread among those who have a strange captivation about them and those who don't. Even with the most attractive-looking face and body, you will fail to captivate anyone if you don't take care of the inside of you. Highly successful, captivating women who attract love into their lives know that 99.999 percent of their success in love is internal.

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If a woman has these 9 rare qualities, there’s usually something strangely captivating about her:

1. A captivating woman is committed

Captivating women are the ones who've committed to themselves first. They've done the work to figure out who they are, what they want, and what they will never tolerate. If you can't commit to yourself, you can't commit to anyone else, and the people you attract can catch onto that before you even speak.

Relationship expert Dr. Margaret Paul elaborated that "When you learn how to love yourself, captivating women will set loving boundaries against being engulfed, controlled, smothered, or consumed by a partner. They know deeply in each moment that they would rather lose the other person than lose themselves."

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2. She's responsible

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When women take responsibility for their choices and personal growth, they are truly captivating. There are many great paths to love, and most blame the teacher or the technique rather than looking within to see what they are doing to contribute to the failure of the process.

The most captivating women always ask themselves what they can do differently to shift their current situation. If you don’t take responsibility now, you will always be in a relationship where it is someone else’s fault for your broken heart or unfulfilled desires.

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3. A captivating woman is discerning

Keeping someone around as a placeholder, whether that's in a friend-with-benefits way or an ex you text when you're lonely, is a sign that you're not actually ready for a real connection. A captivating woman can be spotted by what (or who) they've cleared out from their lives. The ones who've stayed in situationships might find themselves meeting people who treat them like a half-priority.

4. She loves her work/career

I cannot tell you how many times my clients changed careers or jobs and then, within weeks, attracted their true partner. Being miserable in your work affects your energy, and you may seem more desperate for love because the rest of your life is in disarray.

Those who love their work, actively feeling they are doing their sacred duty, emit a highly captivating energy. Your ideal partner wouldn’t be attracted to someone who hates his/her life unless you want to attract someone miserable in their life, too.

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5. She's drama-free

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Enough already of the past drama. Truly captivating women have cleaned up the past and face forward, open to new experiences. They do not hold grudges from ex-lovers or their family members. They also have forgiven themselves for past mistakes and are compassionate toward themselves as they move through the journey of their life.

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6. A captivating woman is decisive

You can’t get what you want unless you know what you want. Captivating women are crystal clear on how they should be treated and respected in relationships. They don’t get distracted by a pretty face or charismatic smile for temporary fun. They also know what they want long-term with a partner instead of focusing on just getting engaged.

Psychologist Dr. Gary W. Lewandowski Jr. explained that "Having a sense of clarity reveals compatibility. When you know what you want, you're better able to see who fits into your life." Dr. Lewandowski also highlighted a study that showed that having a clear head helps filter out any possible incompatible partners. A decisive woman is a captivating woman.

7. She is anticipatory

Captivating women hold a light state of being, expecting the best to come to them. Their inner knowing outweighs the fleeting doubts that cross their mind. They know they cannot see the future and let go of the control to force the outcome. They let go of the anxiety of feeling this emergency to have someone arrive today and trust that everything is in divine order.

8. She is open-minded

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You can’t fill a cup that is already full. Captivating women always keep an open mind and never believe they already know it all. You never stop growing, literally. A woman who captivates always invites new ideas into their life to make their life richer and looks at each stage of the journey as a deeper preparation for the greatest love of their life.

9. A captivating woman is compassionate

Even though they continue to grow and learn, they don’t do it because they feel that they are broken or need to be fixed. They see their beautiful light and inner perfection and want to draw that part of them out into their daily experience.

They have a deep compassion for themselves and never judge themselves harshly for mistakes. Captivating women remember who they really are, that they are lovable, and step into their magnificence daily.

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Never give up on your dream of having that amazing relationship, even if it seems like you have done it all. There may be just one more step that breaks the cycle of heartache and draws you to your love destiny. By continually asking yourself what else you can do to move forward, you will invite the answer in ways you cannot even imagine.

Debi Maldonado is the CEO of CreativeMind, a personal development company. She has been featured by ABC News, FOX News, NBC News, Cosmopolitan, Huffington Post, Publishers’ Weekly, and more.