Woman Who Worked For A Baby Company Says She Was Forced To Use Her Sick Leave Because Her Boss Didn't Offer Maternity Leave

A woman has sparked a conversation around the unfair reality that many pregnant women face when trying to take maternity leave from their jobs.

In a TikTok video, a woman named Grace shared that despite having worked at a woman-led company, when it came time for her to start thinking about the time she needed to take off once she was far along in her pregnancy and after giving birth, she was disappointed at the response from her boss.

While working at a baby company, she was forced to use her sick leave because her boss didn't offer maternity leave.

"Why are we making pregnant women work? Why don't we have maternity leave?" a frustrated man questioned in a video that Grace ended up responding to on her own platform.

She explained that funnily enough, she once worked for a baby company, and the entire reason that the company was founded had been because the owner once worked in the medical field and was frustrated by the lack of leave she was given after having her baby.

"She was missing her baby because postpartum sucks. So, she quit and started this business," Grace said. When she ended up getting pregnant, she'd been working for this woman, and right off the bat, the sick leave that was offered for all employees was the bare minimum. Grace noted that if her boss could've offered less sick leave, she would've.

She and her boss ended up getting pregnant at the same time, and right when she was about to give birth, the two women were talking about maternity leave.

"She actually told me that we don't offer maternity leave but you can use your sick time as your maternity leave," Grace said.

Photo: Hirurg / Canva Pro

Grace pointed out the hypocrisy of the entire situation because once her boss gave birth, she was home the entire time since she was running her own company. But for Grace, she had gotten a C-section and was forced to stay in the emergency NICU for a month in a "windowless room during COVID."

"I had to go back to work as soon as possible," Grace recalled.

American women have long been complaining about the lack of maternity leave offered.

According to Healthline, 40% of women don't qualify for the Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA) which grants 12 weeks of protected job leave, unpaid, at the federal level. Only 12% of women in the private sector have access to any sort of paid maternity leave. Similarly, 25% of women are forced to return to work just two weeks after giving birth to support their families.

Out of every developed country in the world, the United States is the only one not to offer maternity leave on a federal level. In 178 countries, paid parental leave is guaranteed, apart from America.

"Maternity leave [or the 12 weeks after birth] is often referred to as the fourth trimester," Suzanne Bovone, an OBGYN, told Forbes. "As each trimester of pregnancy brought changes for the woman and baby, the period after delivery is a continuation of change. Inadequate maternity leave can lead not only to anxiety and depression but also relationship issues and the inability to return to work."

"Many issues that need assistance are not even apparent until three to four months after delivery," she continued. "It almost becomes impossible to juggle the demands of self-care, childcare, relationships, and work obligations."

Photo: Sarah Chai / Canva Pro

Pregnant women shouldn't have to stress themselves out and worry about potentially losing their jobs and sources of income just because they need support during a crucial period of parenthood.

Without guaranteed maternity leave, this country is sending a blatant message that women should be forced to suffer in the name of the workforce. Instead, parental leave should be considered a non-negotiable and standard practice, no matter where you are in the world.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.