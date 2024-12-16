Woman Films Herself Being Laid Off 2 Weeks Before Christmas — 'You’ll Be Paid Through The End Of The Week'

Layoffs are never easy, but experiencing job loss right before the holidays is especially traumatic.

Holiday debt combined with the uncertainty of the job market can put undue stress on anyone just trying to start the new year off on the right foot. Financial stability is a serious cause of stress for most Americans. In fact, a 2024 Bankrate survey found that 65% of adults in the U.S. attribute money concerns to mental health struggles.

A woman named Caroline illustrated this concern in an emotional TikTok video, allowing the world to watch her get fired two weeks before Christmas.

A woman was in tears as she was laid off just 2 weeks before Christmas.

Caroline was informed, presumably by HR, that she was being laid off. To add insult to injury, the bearer of bad news insisted the decision was not based on the quality of her work. Instead, in the most corporate of corporate reasons, she was told her position was being eliminated. No need to stress, though, because they were going to pay her out for the rest of the week.

Translation: We need to make our end-of-year earnings look more substantial to board members. Clearly not schooled in the art of compassion, the HR rep told her it was a "difficult situation for all of us." Somehow, it certainly seems like the situation is a lot more difficult for Caroline than the woman who was still employed telling her she no longer had a job.

"All companies use the exact same script," one commenter said. "No deviation whatsoever."

Clearly devastated by the news, Caroline was unable to speak until the end of the video when she stated the decision to make layoffs before the holidays was "callous," especially in light of the fact that she was trying to buy a house.

Layoffs near the holidays are quite typical in today's age.

While it may seem cruel, it's actually common practice to let employees go near the holidays.

According to Shirley Lin, a professor at Brooklyn Law School in New York, holiday layoffs are a way for companies to perform cost-cutting at the end of the year to boost finances for the benefit of shareholders.

It also cuts the cost of bonuses, which are common practice at the end of the year.

Companies are looking out for their own bottom line, as Caroline stated in her caption, and are doing whatever they need to balance the books, even if it means letting people go with holidays around the corner. Certainly Scrooge-like in nature, the practice is proof that profit is more important than people, and our current job market favors the employer instead of the employee.

These holiday layoffs seem more common in recent times. During the 1970s and 1980s, companies wouldn't be as willing to put people out of work during the most wonderful time of the year, according to Andy Challenger, a senior vice president with Challenger, Gray & Christmas, career services and executive coaching firm.

Be on the lookout for signs your company may be performing layoffs soon.

While the idea of layoffs happening may be frightening, it's best to watch out for the signs.

This may include a hiring and expenses freeze, the elimination of products or programs, and changes in management style, according to the Harvard Business Review.

Something as simple as a canceled holiday party could be a sign that jobs will soon be cut.

While there's not much you can do if the layoffs aren't performance-based, there are steps you can take if you start to recognize the signs that cuts might be coming. First and foremost, start saving an emergency fund, update your resume, and start putting out feelers within your network. Use your free time to gain certifications and training in your area of expertise to make yourself more marketable.

It's wise to be aware of what's going on in your company because, ultimately, your future is affected by theirs.

Sahlah Syeda is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news, and human interest topics.