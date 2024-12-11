Laid-Off HR Employee Encourages People To Stay At Their Current Job After Submitting 150 Applications Resulting In Only 2 Interviews

Many workers dream about quitting their jobs, whether they're unhappy with their pay, boss, or company culture.

However, one former HR employee who was recently laid off warned people against leaving their positions, highlighting just how challenging the job market is today.

A laid-off HR employee encouraged people to stay at their current job after submitting 150 applications resulting in only 2 interviews.

Krystal, known as @krystalgetsajob on TikTok, is on a mission to “find a job and continue my career in the worst job market ever,” according to her bio on the app.

Advertisement

“I was laid off six months ago from a company where I was in human resources and it was because of financial reasons,” she shared. “Since then, I have submitted about close to 150 applications and have had two interviews.”

Krystal clarified that she was not being particularly picky about the jobs she applied to.

Advertisement

"I'm talking about from a barista to [an] HR manager [and] anything and everything in between," she said, "so that I can have some income, so I can help support my family, and I can't get a callback."

She admitted that, despite her "very impressive resume," the most she has gotten in return is an automated message. Part of the problem, according to Krystal, is the intense competition out there.

“I applied for a position where they had 2,400 applicants,” she said. “2,400 applicants for a remote job. That’s crazy.”

Advertisement

The laid-off employee encouraged those who currently have a job to stick with it.

Obviously, when you are laid off, you have no control over whether or not you have a job. But, if you do have a position and are considering quitting, Krystal strongly advised against it.

“It is so discouraging,” she stated. “If you have a job, keep it. The job market sucks.”

From attending job fairs to customizing her resume to each application, Krystal is doing everything she can to secure a position, yet she has had no luck.

Advertisement

It’s not easy to remain in a job you don’t like, but sometimes it is your best option.

According to Pew Research Center, 37% of employees are “somewhat satisfied” with their jobs, and 12% are “not at all satisfied.”

Research from Microsoft and LinkedIn, reported on by CNBC Make It, showed that at the start of 2024, 46% of professionals said they were considering quitting their jobs.

If you are unhappy in your current position, your first instinct may be to hightail it out of there. After all, a bad job has a way of truly making your life miserable.

Advertisement

However, in such a volatile job market, you have to weigh your options — keeping a job and source of income may be your best bet.

Krystal seems to think so.

Advertisement

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.