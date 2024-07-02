Female Workers Who Go On Vacation 3 To 4 Times A Year Are Less Likely To Deal With Two Major Issues

A travel content creator named Sera issued a crucial warning to women on how to actually take care of their minds, bodies, and hearts while working full-time: “Do not skip vacations.”

She referenced research that maintains that taking a vacation is more than a fun way to spend free time; it’s crucial to our physical and mental health.

Women who take vacations 3 to 4 times a year are less likely to deal with two major issues in the workplace.

Female workers who vacation more than twice a year deal with less depression and less chronic stress than those who skip out on their PTO.

Advertisement

According to a 2005 study from the Wisconsin Medical Society, the odds for women to experience depression and tension are higher if they only vacation once every two years.

Advertisement

The study compared that group to women who took vacations twice or more every year and discovered that the women who vacationed more reported less stress, tension, and depression overall.

The research also found that women’s marital satisfaction decreased as vacations decreased, pointing to a correlation between mental well-being and taking time out from our everyday, hectic schedules.

Ahmed / Pexels

Advertisement

Getting rest and relaxation is more than a nice break. It’s essential for our mental and physical health.

Chronic stress and tension can lead to extreme burnout, which can lead to exhaustion and a litany of other ailments. Since we tend to store stress in our bodies, staying stuck in those vibes can be detrimental.

A research study based out of Massachusetts looked at a sample of 749 women to determine how chronic stress affected their heart health over the course of 20 years.

Advertisement

The study discovered that women who took vacations less than once every six years were eight times more likely to have heart problems than women who vacationed twice a year.

Male workers aren’t immune to work stress, either. They’re also at risk of contracting heart disease if they don’t take time away from their jobs.

Advertisement

Vacations don't only benefit employees' health, they also create a more productive workplace.

The Harvard Business Review referenced data on work-life balance sourced from the accounting firm EY, formerly known as Ernst & Young. The data found that for every extra 10 hours of vacation time an employee takes, their year-end performance improves by 8 percent.

The study discovered another element of employees taking a vacation that directly benefits their bosses, related to worker retention rates.

Workers who actually went on vacation were less likely to leave their jobs, ostensibly because they spent time decompressing outside of the office.

The idea that taking vacations is good for our minds, bodies, and souls isn’t earth-shattering. This research might seem intuitive and obvious, although it's still important to discuss openly.

Advertisement

The studies point to ways in which workplace trends have failed dedicated employees.

Roman Odinstov / Pexels

Establishing a culture where employees are expected to work at top capacity all the time until they’re so burned out they quit doesn’t benefit individuals or the corporations they work for.

Advertisement

Putting profit over well-being will always have negative repercussions for professional and mental health reasons.

So do yourself and your company a solid — Take time off. Shut your laptop and leave your desk. Go on vacation more than once a year.

Trust the scientific research. Your life depends on it.

Advertisement

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers social issues, pop culture, and all things to do with the entertainment industry.