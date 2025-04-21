Woman Discovers The Sweet Reason Her Husband Came Home With An 'Obnoxious' Amount Of Bananas & Tuna Fish

A woman admitted that she was a bit confused when her husband came home one day with two wildly different food items, but didn't question him at first. It wasn't until later that she discovered the heartwarming reason that proves just how far some husbands will go when it comes to the well-being of their wives.

In a post to Threads, actress and writer Janaé Basemore claimed that when her husband came home from a trip to the grocery store with an obnoxious amount of bananas and tuna fish, she was initially confused, claiming that her husband offered to cook a fish-based dish for the two of them. They don't regularly eat fish, but it all made sense after she found some research that her husband had been doing.

A woman discovered the sweet reason her husband came home with an 'obnoxious' amount of bananas and tuna fish.

In Basemore's post, she explained her husband had randomly bought a bunch of bananas. At first, she was confused but didn't question it and would eat them daily; however, her husband eventually bought her tuna fish as well.

The woman's husband had been secretly researching premenstrual dysphoric disorder to find natural remedies for his wife.

Basemore admitted that she found it even stranger when her husband initially brought home the bananas, but it got even weirder when he randomly offered to cook them trout for dinner, something neither of them regularly cook or eat.

It wasn't until Basemore was cleaning the house one day that she stumbled upon some research her husband had done about both menstrual cycles and PMDD. PMDD or premenstrual dysphoric disorder is, according to Johns Hopkins, a severe form of PMS. It's characterized by all the normal symptoms of PMS, including mood swings, lethargy, cramps, and headaches, only with increased severity. Like PMS, PMDD symptoms usually start about a week before menstruation.

Handwritten on a piece of paper, Basemore's husband had listed the different phases of a woman's cycle, including the luteal phase, ovulation, and follicular phase, and he even had notes on how she felt during each phase. After that, her husband recorded how long each phase lasted and the specific foods that she should be eating for each to help alleviate her PMDD symptoms.

The woman's husband researched that fish can help with cramps and other period pains.

Basemore's husband learned that if he cooked his wife fish, she would experience less pain during her period. Through his research, he also discovered other foods that could help boost her energy levels and which ones were suitable to eat in bulk during each phase of her cycle.

Basemore's husband actually taking the time to do extensive research, write down, and highlight all the important information he would need to know about her cycle is both heartwarming and a call to action for other men to do the same. In schools, men learn little to nothing about a woman's anatomy, especially when it concerns her period.

In fact, one in ten men have never had a conversation with a woman about periods, a quarter believe you have to remove a tampon to urinate, and 11% of men still believe that a woman can absolutely not get pregnant whilst on her period. Just because men don't have periods or experience the pain and struggle that women do on a monthly basis doesn't mean they are simply exempt from learning about it.

It makes life so much easier for women when the men in their lives are not only aware of what they're going through, but they actively try to support by learning as much as they can instead of simply dismissing the topic or getting grossed out at the mere mention of a period.

