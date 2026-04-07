Woman Cuts One Thing Out Of Her Diet And After Just 2 Weeks Her Face Looks Completely Different

Sugar has long been the bad guy when it comes to type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease, but as one woman found, cutting it from your diet can change your appearance as well as your health.

After Brooke Bryant stumbled across a video posted by fellow TikTok user Brendan Oxford, suggesting cutting sugar from your diet could slim the appearance of your face, she decided to try it out for herself. It only took 2 weeks to see results, and now, she is encouraging others to do the same.

Advertisement

The woman cut sugar from her diet and noticed significant changes to her face in just a month.

According to Oxford, cutting sugar can cause weight loss that is particularly noticeable in your face. “It would go from being rounded and puffy to a more slender, sleek face,” he said.

“The reason that you lose weight when you cut sugar is that your body will switch fuel sources, and it will start to burn fat cells because we know that body fat and sugar are the two fuel sources for your body,” he explained. “When you deprive your body of that added sugar, you give it a chance to burn the stored fat.”

Advertisement

Bryant decided to give up sugar and discovered that Oxford’s claims were correct. She noticed the changes to her face in just two and a half weeks.

She shared two photos of herself before she cut out sugar, and compared them to how her face currently appears. In the photos, Bryant’s face was noticeably more swollen and puffy than it is now. “You can just see it under my cheeks!” she pointed out.

While she said that her face still isn’t perfect, it has a much more slender look to it than it did before she pulled the brakes on sugar. “If you’re thinking about doing no sugar, do it!” she urged.

In another video, Bryant shared some of her favorite no-sugar-added snacks that she still enjoys as part of her new diet. Some of her go-to healthy treats include strawberries with sugar-free whipped cream, frozen grapes, and “energy balls” consisting of oatmeal, honey, peanut butter, and sugar-free chocolate chips.

Advertisement

If you want to go no sugar, it is important to know the distinctions between sugar-free and no-sugar-added items.

Pixel-Shot | Shutterstock

Although they sound like they should be the same, sugar-free and no-sugar-added mean totally different things. Sugar-free products are considered food items that contain less than .5g of sugar per 100 mL or 100g. Examples of sugar-free products include seafood, chicken, beef, nuts, and seeds.

Advertisement

No sugar-added products are those that have no sugar added as an ingredient. Examples of no-sugar-added products include fruits, beans, vegetables, and unsweetened dairy such as yogurt, cheese, and eggs.

To ensure that food items are sugar-free or have no added sugars, check the labels that are usually found on the packaging of products.

Foods and beverages with added sugars list the grams and the percent Daily Value (%DV) for added sugars within the Nutrition Facts label. If the words “includes” are printed on the label before added sugars, this indicates that added sugars are included in the total number of grams of the product.

Advertisement

Switching to a diet of no-sugar-added foods can do more for your body than just reduce facial puffiness.

Migma__Agency | Shutterstock

According to Health, cutting back on sugary products can regulate blood sugar levels, which decreases the risk of type 2 diabetes, improves heart and oral health, and increases energy levels.

Reducing sugar intake is also beneficial for your mental health, lowering anxiety and depression, and promoting concentration.

Advertisement

Although it can be difficult to cut back on sugar or eliminate it from your diet entirely at first, the changes you will make will be well worth it! Just remember, a treat no and then is perfectly acceptable too. Just remember to eat sweets in moderation.

Megan Quinn is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and a minor in Creative Writing. She covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on justice in the workplace, personal relationships, parenting debates, and the human experience.