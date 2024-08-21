Woman Cries After Her Dream Job Interview Because The Boss Analyzed Her Makeup & Told Her She Probably Has A Lot Of Trouble With Men

Few things are more disappointing than getting an interview for your dream job, only to uncover the horrors within the company.

One Gen Z woman, who goes by iz, posted a TikTok excitedly sharing the news of her confirmed interview for her “dream job” at a ketamine clinic. She asked her followers to help manifest the possibility of her getting the job.

Unfortunately, her dream job interview left her in tears thanks to an unprofessional boss.

When she returned to the app the following day to update how the interview went, her makeup was smeared with tears.

“This is me two and a half hours after my interview, still in shambles,” iz said. “I want to tell you guys some of the things that were said and done in this ‘interview’ that resulted in me getting in my car and sobbing, in spite of the fact I was invited back next week.”

From the moment the interview started, the boss made “unprofessional” comments and remarks. One of the first things he pointed out was her makeup, claiming no one else in their workplace wears makeup. He then proceeded to tell her to look “straight ahead” as he awkwardly watched.

“He gets up out of his chair, comes two inches from my face, and is looking at my eyeball and just looks at it for 30 seconds,” she explained with confusion. “What was the purpose of that?”

He then asked her if she felt nervous about the interview. After telling him she was, he surprisingly asked what she was nervous he would find out about her.

“I was taken aback,” iz said. “I was like, ‘I’m not nervous you’re going to find out anything; I’m nervous because this is a job opportunity that is really exciting for me, it has everything I’m looking for, and I’m just nervous I won’t land it.’”

The interview only got worse when the boss asked iz personal questions and made out-of-pocket assumptions about her.

“It gets worse,” she said. “Instead of asking me anything related to my ability to do the job, my previous human service experience, what I want to learn, he asks me about my trauma, he asks me about my family, he asks me about things so unrelated to me getting this job.”

She expressed that she was trying to be honest and answer his questions authentically; despite their abnormality in correlation to the workplace, he began making bold assumptions about her.

He accused her of having “a lot of trouble with men,” and went on a tangent about the animalistic nature of men. He then claimed she was “impatient” and likely knew what she wanted when it came to men, easily dumping anyone who didn’t meet her expectations.

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

He went on to assume more about her character, calling her “too forgiving” and arguing that she probably lets others back into her life after they wrong her. “You really shouldn’t do that," he had the gall to tell her. He later asked if she was married and then informed her she wouldn’t get married until she was around 28-35.

Iz was confused and upset by the encounter, but she thanked him for his willingness to get to know her as an applicant, even though all he did was create his own idea of who he thought she was.

Despite the extreme discomfort of the interview, iz remained calm and collected.

Ketamine clinics are known for offering ketamine therapy to individuals dealing with depression, anxiety, PTSD, and chronic pain, among other conditions. He claimed he knew she was wondering if she could try the ketamine herself, which is illegal, at which point she stopped him.

“I said, ‘No sir, I just understand the relief it provides to patients, and I want to see that in action; I want to be a part of that,’” she explained. He interrupted her, seemingly doubting her assertion.

“I had a smile on my face this whole time, I maintained my composure, and I’m so proud of myself for doing that because internally, I was in disarray,” she expressed.

fitzkes | Shutterstock

“The only reason I can think of for him to make me feel that way and ask me those questions is to see how I would react to being put in uncomfortable, challenging situations because I know we’re going to be working with clients with a lot of mental health problems,” she concluded.

Yet, no matter the boss’s psychological reasoning behind his interview tactics, the woman argued it was highly unreasonable and unnecessary to put her in such a position at a job interview.

It's important to trust your instincts during a job interview.

According to a Career Builder survey, two-thirds of workers have admitted that they took a job only to regret it later, likely because they didn't trust their instincts during the interview process.

Experts argue that dream job or not, it's important for job candidates to remember that they are interviewing the workplace as much as the hiring manager is interviewing them. That means not being afraid to ask pertinent questions about the culture of the workplace and taking note of how you are treated and the "vibe" of the boss and other employees.

If a job doesn't feel right, or as in iz's case, makes you cry solely from an interview, it might not be your dream job after all.

The interview was more of a personal interrogation than an evaluation of her qualifications for the role.

The boss's strange behavior during the interview indicates the likelihood of unprofessional behavior going on behind the scenes.

It’s questionable what his true intentions were and how his questions surrounding her personal life related to the interview. Even if he was trying to gauge her ability to handle high stress or unusual circumstances due to the nature of the job, he should have done it with more decorum.

It seems his objective was to dictate the conversation and take advantage of the woman’s naivety rather than to genuinely consider her for the position.

