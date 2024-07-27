Woman Records Herself In An Uber And Asks The Driver To Pull Over After He Makes Her Uncomfortable

Most women have experienced uncomfortable and unsafe situations in the presence of the opposite sex. Whether it’s comments about their looks or nonconsensual advances, they’re all too common, leaving many people with strict boundaries and women with their guards unwaveringly high.

After posting a video from a recent Uber ride, TikTok creator kye shared the reality of these situations — with her Uber driver making inappropriate comments about her social platform, appearance, and age.

“This was the scariest ride ever,” she said. “He was being weird, so I started recording.”

A woman recorded her Uber ride after the driver made comments about her looks and age — ‘He was scaring me.’

Situations like kye shared on TikTok are reminders of why so many women are hesitant to venture out into the world alone.

“I don’t get passengers that look like you often,” the Uber driver said at the beginning of the video. “How old are you?” After she responded, asking why it was important, he admitted that she “looked very young” and was intrigued by her.

Visibly uncomfortable in the car, the driver continued to make comments — ‘I don't get passengers that look like you often.’

As she grew more uncomfortable and unsettled by his conversation, she immediately realized the situation was unsafe when he brought up her public TikTok account. “I think I recognize you,” he added. “Now that I think about it, you’re that ‘Jackpot World’ girl. I’ve watched you so much.”

After he continued to mention her online content, including an app “Jackpot World” she often promotes, he made one last unsettling comment. “So, if I download that game, are there perks associated with it? Like, I don’t know, maybe we drive somewhere private?”

Commenters empathized with kye, arguing that it’s impossible to ever feel safe in an Uber with a male driver — even when they’re not making comments about your appearance. “This is freaking me out. Always share your ride with someone else,” one wrote. “My stomach dropped when he suggested stopping somewhere private.”

“I always opt to never engage. Be weird and off-putting,” another added. “Sometimes, faking a phone call with your dad or a boyfriend … even though it’s sad … is the only way they’ll leave you alone.”

In the comments of her video, kye said she’s no longer taking Ubers instead opting for safer options like Women+ Connect on apps like Lyft that prioritize women’s safety with screened rideshares.

After he admitted to watching her on TikTok, she immediately told him to pull over so she could get out of the car.

After the driver’s comments escalated to asking about her online platform, specifically inquiring about any “private perks” users might get from interacting with her, she immediately asked him to pull over. When he was hesitant and pushed back, she made it clear she wasn’t messing around.

“I couldn’t believe that he hinted at that,” she wrote, referencing his offhand comments about her page. “I literally froze.” In the minds of many misguided, toxic, and incel-like men, women who make content for OnlyFans or similar work are openly available for their criticism, interest, and engagement.

So, to make it explicitly clear — even though kye wasn't advertising anything similar online — what someone does for work is none of your business. If they’re a sex worker, OnlyFans creator, or even posting “revealing” videos online — that’s none of your business. It’s their livelihood, their profession, their job. You are not entitled to their time or attention while they’re living their daily lives.

“I don’t like what you're saying at all right now,” she continued telling the driver. “I actually feel really uncomfortable. Would you mind pulling over?”

While he ultimately stopped the car, the unfortunate reality is this is an all too common occurrence for women.

Creators like Emily Billings on TikTok shared that they’ve been forced to take more serious action in unsafe Uber rides, including “forcing” themselves out of a moving car after being stuck with an unsafe driver. “When I reported it to Uber and explained how distraught I was, they said sorry and a $10 credit in my account,” she said. “Please do better.”

Nobody deserves to feel constantly on edge while navigating their daily life — regardless of their gender. But please recognize — whether it’s your mother, neighbor, girlfriend, or best friend — these situations are still happening and occurring at disproportionate rates for women, even in the most mundane settings. Look out and advocate for their safety, even if you're a brand like Uber.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a News & Entertainment Writer at YourTango who focuses on health & wellness, social policy, and human interest stories.