Impending snow doom? Freezing temps? No problem. Embrace your inner homebody with these winter habits that will radically improve your sanity if you're stuck inside. From getting creative to getting cozy, we have got you covered. Kick back with a hot chocolate, some BFFs, and forget all about the miserable weather. Who knows? You might even enjoy it.

Here are 9 simple winter habits that will radically improve your sanity if you're stuck inside:

1. Start a photo project

Ever look at your Instagram profile and wonder what on Earth you could do with your digital photo albums? Why not incorporate them into a project to keep you occupied while you're snowed in? Frame your Instagram photos to hang on your wall, make greeting cards, or turn them into magnets to put on your refrigerator. Use this time to get creative!

2. Clean out your closet

Ground Picture via Shutterstock

See all of those summer clothes sitting in your closet right now? What about those sweaters you keep telling yourself you will get rid of? Now is a better time than ever to go through your wardrobe and discard what you no longer wear.

3. Make like Marie Kondo

Don't just limit your organizing to your closet! Being trapped indoors is a great opportunity to go through desks, makeup drawers, cabinets, and get rid of anything you no longer need. As professional organizer Marie Kondo says: Get rid of anything that doesn't spark joy. You will feel a lot more organized once the snow lets up.

Psychologist Dr. Judith Tutin, Ph.D., added how it can become a lifestyle change as well, "Having spent a marathon weekend clearing out the detritus of a project I recently completed, my goal is to remain clutter-free. By pinpointing where clutter accumulates or where cleanliness lapses occur, individuals can develop targeted strategies to address those specific areas."

4. Write an old-fashioned pen-to-paper letter

Curl up with a blanket and hot chocolate and work on your correspondence! Thank a friend for something nice they have done for you lately, or just write a friendly letter to say hello. Trust us, a handwritten note goes a long way in these digital times.

5. Do your taxes

As the saying goes, nothing is certain but death and taxes. Now is as good a time as any to start! (But try not to sob about them to your dad over the phone this year.) A survey by Hily found that getting your taxes done now might improve your love. life. "Over half of young Americans are unlikely to decline a date during the tax season to file their taxes by the deadline."

6. Have an Oscar movie marathon

Ready for the Oscars? Get in the mood by having a good ol' #OMM — that's Oscar Movie Marathon! See for yourself why these stars and films were nominated.

7. Redecorate your room

Channel your creative energy into redesigning your room! Decorate wall outlets, mirrors, or put up hooks to display your bags. Research indicated that the design of your living space has a marked impact. The study explained how room shape is one factor in home design that can affect heart rate and overall creativity.

8. Knit a winter accessory

Yavdat via Shutterstock

Knit yourself a hat or scarf to wear when the weather actually becomes bearable outside. Grab some chunky yarn, knitting needles, and a blanket to keep yourself warm, and begin!

"Knitting has significant psychological and social benefits, which can contribute to wellbeing and quality of life," explained an international survey on knitting. "A significant relationship between knitting frequency and feeling calm and happy. More frequent knitters also reported higher cognitive functioning. Knitting in a group significantly impacted perceived happiness, improved social contact and communication with others."

9. Have an old-school slumber party

Friends stranded at your place for the blizzard? Why not have a good old-fashioned sleepover? Bring out the face masks, nail polish, and raw cookie dough. Kick back, play a game of truth or dare, and let the gossip commence!

