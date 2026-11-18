Looking out the window at 5 p.m. and seeing pitch-black sky is enough to make almost anyone want to put on pajamas and call it a day. Once the weather turns cold and the days get shorter, slipping into a seasonal slump feels practically automatic.

Still, plenty of people manage to stay genuinely upbeat all winter long. They've figured out a few simple habits that keep the short days from turning into a monotonous slog while they wait for spring and actually enjoy the early darkness!

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Here are 6 daily habits of people who don't get sad when the sun goes down early:

1. They swap harsh overhead lights for a warm lighting

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Going from the soft afternoon sun creeping in through the window to bright, buzzing LED lights isn't exactly pleasant. But turning on soft lamps and string lights allows your brain, and especially your eyes, to adjust, giving your space a feeling of calm and safety. It's also super cozy.

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It also combats seasonal depression. Since the 1980s, light therapy has been one of the most effective treatments for seasonal depression. While light therapy is usually performed with a bright light box, many light boxes allow users to adjust the temperature of the light to make it feel warm and cozy.

2. They don't fall into the comfort food trap and eat well-balanced meals instead

Eating a well-balanced diet isn't always easy during the winter months thanks to the holidays and the urge to eat comfort foods. But making sure your diet includes foods that keep your brain happy is especially important when you're feeling a little wintertime sadness.

Eating protein-rich and high-fiber foods helps increase serotonin and tryptophan levels, both of which break down to make you and your brain happy, effectively combating seasonal depression.

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On top of that, simply eating lighter in winter can make you feel better. Sure, a sleeve of cookies and milk is delicious once in a while, but making sure to get in some vegetables and the colorful foods you'd eat in the summer can make a world of difference when it comes to energy.

3. They work out even when they don't feel like it

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Exercise habits usually take a hit in the winter because who wants to run outside or even bundle up to head to the gym. Unfortunately, when you stop moving your body, it's easy to get into a funk. People who don't get sad during the long dark winters make it a point to keep up with their routine even if they have to switch how and where they exercise. Instead of the gym or their usual outdoor yoga class, they'll move their class indoors, even at home, so they are less likely to skip it altogether.

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Exercising, or just moving your body in some way, helps your body produce endorphins and gives your mind physical stimulation. Professor and psychiatrist Brendan Kelly, M.D., Ph.D., explained, "Psychologically, exercise can introduce structure into days that feel empty or overwhelming. It provides achievable goals and measurable progress. Even brief activity can interrupt rumination, which is a common and distressing feature of depression."

4. They keep doing their favorite hobbies instead of hibernating in bed

Keeping up with the hobbies that you love is important when facing seasonal depression. Even if you just dislike the winter and hate feeling cold, hobbies are the perfect distraction to keep you from crawling under the covers at 6 p.m. only to emerge when forced to work the next day.

Robert E. Brady, PhD, and director of anxiety disorder services and psychology training programs at Dartmouth Health, stressed the importance of doing things you love even if you don't love the winter. He noted, "If walking is an enjoyable, important activity when it is warmer out, but you don’t like walking in the dark or on icy sidewalks, try using a headlamp and snowshoeing on trails. Enjoy gardening in the spring? Cultivate houseplants in the winter."

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5. They chase afternoon sunbeams like house cats

Sunlight helps our bodies produce vitamin D, and while studies have been inconclusive on whether vitamin D helps us mentally, it definitely helps us physically, especially our immune system.

People who stay happy during the winter months get as much natural sunlight as possible. Just like housecats, they find sunny spots near windows to enjoy the warmth and make sure to get outside when they can.

6. They don't sleep more than usual

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When the sun goes down earlier, it can put your sleeping schedule out of whack. People who keep their spirits up when the nights get long keep the same sleep schedule, no matter what.

Regular sleeping times support your circadian rhythm. That means more energy and better mood. Clinical psychologist Annie Mueller, Ph.D., shared, "While it is not harmful in itself to embrace the seasonal shift in energy and get some extra rest, regular oversleeping can be disruptive. Keeping consistent with sleep routines is key for managing seasonal mood changes. Maintain a regular bedtime and wake-up time (even on weekends), limit screen time in the bedroom, and engage in relaxing as opposed to stressful activities before bed."

Lyss Micalizzi is a writer covering human interest and pop culture, with a master's in Literature and Culture, a bachelor's in English Literary and Textual Studies, and over six years of writing and social media experience.