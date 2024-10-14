Wife Discovers Her Husband Stayed In A Villa With Escorts For His Friend’s Bachelor Party — ‘Do I Tell The Other Wives?’

A woman questioned whether she should inform the wives of her husband's friends after learning that they partied with escorts during a bachelor's trip.

Posting to the subreddit r/AmIOverreacting, the 35-year-old woman admitted that she was shocked to find out that her husband and all of his friends weren't on their best behavior during this trip.

The wife discovered that her husband partied in a villa with escorts for his friend's bachelor party.

"Last weekend my husband went to a bachelor party in Cancun. The best man booked a private villa that is out of the main city and is pretty secluded. But it’s fully staffed, right on the water, and has plenty of rooms for everyone in their small group to have their own," she began in her Reddit post.

She explained that her husband didn't want to go at first because of how busy he'd been with work and other trips the two had taken over the summer, but both the groom and best man were adamant that he join them.

Leading up to the trip, once it was confirmed that her husband would be going, she felt that something was off about the trip.

She couldn't put her finger on it, but she just had this feeling in her gut.

The week of the trip, her husband received an itinerary, which included dress attire details. It was things like swim trunks for a themed pool party one night and formal wear for other themed outings too. Everything seemed pretty innocent, but she still couldn't shake the feeling.

Once her husband arrived at the villa, he sent photos and videos of the room and the view he had from the balcony.

They exchanged a few texts, and she realized that something seemed strange about her husband's behavior based on the tone he was using in the messages. At first, she chalked it up to them being busy and wasn't reading into it too much.

"The next morning, my husband posts on his Instagram story a photo of the breakfast table at the villa. Nothing special but it just had a pretty view of the pool and ocean in [the] background. Later that morning I happened to look at the villa’s Instagram and saw they reposted a tagged video from a woman’s story," she continued.

The wife originally thought the women were staying in nearby villas, but her husband's photos told a different story.

It wasn't until something caught her eye that she realized the women weren't innocent vacationers. She noticed on the dining table of the woman's video that one of the decorations was for a bachelor party. When she went back to look at her husband's story, she noticed that the same decoration was there, too.

Deciding to sleuth some more, she went to the woman's profile and looked at her other Instagram stories, noticing that all of the women were staying at the same villa as her husband, and were dressed up for the themed parties.

"One of her stories showed her and the women hanging out in the pool and all our husbands in the background. Then she posted a photo of them all sitting around the table gambling together. She was sitting right next to my husband," she wrote.

Things only got worse once she realized that the women were hired escorts, and her husband had kept it a secret.

The wife immediately contacted her husband once she figured out the truth.

"I immediately called my husband to confront him and at first he tried to lie until he realized that I actually knew and wasn’t just baiting him for info. He said he didn’t know what to do. The best man said he had a surprise after they arrived at the villa and apparently it was these escorts staying there with them for their entire trip," she recalled her husband telling her.

More often than not, bachelor and bachelorette trips are seen as one last time to have fun as a single person, but the truth of the matter is, you're not single. Despite relationship status, however, Psychology Today noted that the popularity of the stag and hen party centers on the fact that marriage is no longer considered a societal requirement. It's a choice and it's one that can come with a whole lot of consequences if you choose wrong.

For many, that means the party before tying the knot is more like a test than a time for celebration. The outlet explained, "Today more than ever, part of the bride or groom remains unsure about tying the knot, and the stag or hen is, on some level, a manic defense against a loss of freedom and possibility; and, for the other revelers, against the loss of a friend to an increasingly arcane and remote institution."

Sure, a groom-to-be and a bride-to-be should be allowed to have fun, but it should be respectful. She pointed out that none of the men on this trip were single, and they all had wives and partners.

Her husband tried to argue that he would've told her about the escorts once he was home and that if he told her while still on the trip, she'd immediately try and contact all of his friend's wives to tell them as well.

People in the comments section assured her that she wasn't overreacting in the slightest, and should let the other wives know immediately what their husbands were up to.

People pointed out that the other wives deserved to know the truth as well. It might not seem like a big deal to the husbands on the bachelor trip, especially if it turns out that they didn't do anything inappropriate with the escorts, but it's well within their wives' rights to know what was going on.

