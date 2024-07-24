Wife Is Considering Spending $7,000 On Her Husband’s 40th Birthday Gift — ‘The Salesman Said Every Man Needs One’

In a TikTok video, a content creator based in Texas named Christina Haley admitted that she needed help "validating" whether she should bite the bullet and buy her husband an item that caught his attention.

She pointed out that he does deserve it but is unsure if the purchase would be smart or not.

She is considering spending $7,000 on her husband's upcoming 40th birthday gift.

Haley explained that she and her husband are currently enjoying their time together on a cruise, and on the day that she was recording her video, it was his 40th birthday. She argued that for this milestone birthday, she really wanted to show him an act of love and kindness to celebrate him.

"He's one of those guys that does not buy himself anything. He doesn't want anything special or fancy," she said.

Haley recalled that the night before, she and her husband were walking around the ship, and he stumbled across this watch store that sold very fancy accessories and watches. She pointed out that since her husband is a business owner, he must have a nice watch during his endeavors with clients and other executives.

"I feel like a watch to a man is like a luxury bag to a woman. I'm trying to validate this in my head because he honestly liked this watch. It's called the OMEGA Seamaster 300. It's pretty much an indestructible watch; it holds its value. All of the selling points that I needed to hear."

When it comes to watches, Haley has noticed that her husband only really has one but doesn't have a nice, luxurious one. The fact that the watch even caught his attention in the first place was enough for her to consider potentially buying it as a birthday gift.

She admitted that while she does have the money to spend on the watch, her husband would probably freak out at the price, but she was adamant that he deserves it.

People in the comments encouraged Haley to purchase the watch, especially if she had the $7,000 to buy it, which she insisted wouldn't break the bank or set her and her husband back financially.

Of course, individuals don't have to spend thousands of dollars on their significant others to show how much they love, care, and appreciate them. Gifts aren't about the monetary price or lavishness but about the thought and compassion that go behind picking one out and gifting it to a loved one.

However, Haley stressed that not only does her husband rarely buy himself luxury items, but that he deserves them more than anyone else she knows. He works hard to provide things for her, and all she wants is to return that favor, which is more than understandable. It's clear that she's put a lot of thought into the idea and knows that her husband will both appreciate the watch and cherish it for the rest of his life.

She decided to buy the watch for her husband and took him with her to the store.

In a follow-up video, Haley ended up pulling the trigger on the $7,000 watch. She filmed herself and her husband walking to the same watch store they'd passed on a previous night while on their cruise. She explained that she took her husband with her to the store off-ship because they "both should decide how we spend his money."

The total price of the watch came out to $5,900 instead of the $6,900 that she previously thought it would be, but she was able to get a few dollars knocked off and paid $5,700. Showing off the watch to the camera, Haley had to admit that it was incredibly detailed and beautiful.

She filmed her husband trying on the watch to see if he liked it, which he did. A few seconds later, the two of them were walking out of the store with the watch secured.

"I love that he thinks things through and doesn't just buy on the spot," Haley wrote in overlay text on her video. "He wanted to make sure our employees would still be secure if he bought it."

In the end, her husband was overjoyed and smiling from ear to ear about his new watch. While some people may not agree with spending that much money on a watch, for Haley and her husband, the decision seemed incredibly thought out. She wanted to spoil her husband, who had been nothing but a hard worker during their time together.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.