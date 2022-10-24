Why You Should Never Clip Your Nails At Night

Superstitions are beliefs or practices considered irrational or supernatural by non-believers. They are attributed to fate, magic, the supernatural or a fear of the unknown.

But to those that do believe, these superstitions are taken seriously.

One superstition that is widely believed in some cultures revolves around the potential impact of cutting your nails at night, which should be avoided at all costs.

What superstitions are associated with cutting your nails at night?

Superstitions are more prevalent in some cultures than others. There are common, unbelievable ones like stepping on a crack will break your mother's back, or that knocking on wood will ward off bad luck.

On the other hand, there are superstitions that are taken more seriously, like one superstition from Hindu, Japanese, and other Asian cultures barring them from cutting their nails at night.

In Hindu Culture

In India, those that practice Hinduism have a strong believe that nails and hair should not be clipped at night. This notion is attributed to Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth and good fortune.

Nails, especially toenails, and hair have a ton dirt and bacteria on and under them. The theory is that cutting your nails at night leaves dirt around the house.

Lakshmi visits at night, and Hindus believe that the presence of dirt in the home will be seen as a sign of disrespect, bringing her ire upon them. Making Lakshmi angry results in the home losing money and falling into poverty. Though there is no real evidence this is true, most follow this rule.

In Japanese Culture

In Japan, cutting your toenails at night is also forbidden. In this belief, anyone refusing to abide gets a much more permanent punishment.

The culture dictates that cutting your nails at night will keep you from being there for the passing of your parents. Why? Because you will pass away before they do.

One TikToker discusses this superstition:

In addition, the Japanese superstition is that shortening your nails will result in shortening your lifespan.

Other Superstitions About Cutting Your Nails At Night

Another lesser-known superstition about cutting your nails or toenails at night comes from Korean culture.

According to one TikToker, it is believed that trimming your nails at night will result in a rat coming by, finding the nail clipping, and eating it. The rat will then turn into the person whose nail was eaten.

This one is only a problem if you expect to have rats roaming around your house.

Thai cultures believe that cutting your nails at night represents cutting your parents' bones, while Chinese culture believe that cutting your nails at night will lead to spirits causing you nightmares.

The Bottom Line

Whether you believe in these superstitions or not, cutting your nails or toenails at night is a personal choice.

There is nothing worse than trying to sleep with a jagged nail snagging your blanket all night! Worse, though, is the prospect of finding yours or your partner's toenail clippings scattered around the bed. Gross!

If you decide to cut your nails at night, be sure to use clean nail clippers, have adequate lighting, and definitely don’t do it in your own bed.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle and entertainment & news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.