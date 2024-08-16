Only Child Tells Parents That Having One Kid Is The ‘Worst Thing You Can Do’ — ‘It Never Gets Easier’

A woman candidly opened up about her experience being an only child and how she wished that when she was young, her parents were able to have more children.

In a TikTok video, a young woman named Sophie claimed that she constantly battles feelings of loneliness because she has never had the experience of being a sibling or having siblings.

Sophie sent a message to her parents, saying having one kid is 'the worst thing you can do.'

"If someone asked me what it's like to be an only child, I'd say it is what it is. But if someone asked me on a deeper level..." Sophie began in her since-deleted video.

She explained that thinking deeper about the question would prompt her to say that being an only child is probably the worst thing parents can do to their child. In Sophie's experience, it ended up having more cons than pros.

She claimed that she wouldn't wish her experience on anyone because of how it affected her during her adolescent years and even now as an adult. Sophie insisted that she wasn't trying to be dramatic but that she longed for the feeling of a "built-in best friend."

"Accepting the fact that you will never ever be an aunt and knowing your child will never have family directly from your side," Sophie continued. "No matter what age, it never gets easier. As you grow up, the dread of being alone forever becomes reality, and you will always seek to find family in others but always get let down."

Sophie isn't alone in feeling lonely as an only child.

According to a YouGov survey, Americans were asked about their siblings: whether they have any, and how their place in their family’s birth order relates to their personalities, attachment styles, and relationships with others.

Most Americans (88%) had siblings growing up, while 12% were only children. Among only children, 21% said they loved being an only child, 18% liked it, 16% disliked it, and 7% hated it. People with siblings are largely happy with the number of siblings they have, but most only children wish they had siblings.

Of course, growing up with a sibling or siblings can make for an interesting and sometimes fun childhood. But, just like any other mention of family, those close to you don't have to be blood-related.

Chosen family is just as important, and you can find that sibling love in your close friendships. It might not be the same as being actually related to your friends, but they can still be considered your brothers and sisters.

Only children opened up about their experiences growing up during an interview with Psychology Today.

One unnamed person told the publication about the pros and cons of being an only child from her grown-up perspective, explaining: "I’m an only child. Pros: leadership, independence, comfortable with solitude, confidence, can entertain myself, acted like an adult as a child because I was more exposed to adult conversations."

"Cons: lack of diplomacy, my way or the highway. Plus you get all the resources of the family with no need to compete. I find many non-only children to be emotionally needy and constantly craving the presence and attention of others. It is what it is. Good and bad, just like all other birth order studies."

For the most part, many only children agreed that being the sole attention of their parents was a great benefit, and they became highly independent as adults. On top of that, some even mentioned that despite not having any blood-related siblings, they always had friends with siblings who, by extension, became their surrogate siblings as well.

At the end of the day, it's not about the people who are biologically related to you but the people in your life who show up for you when you need them most.

Sometimes siblings aren't really the answer to feeling less alone, and in those moments, it's best to surround yourself with people who love and cherish you, whether or not you share the same parents.

