What You See First In This Visual Test Reveals The Most Anxious Thing You Do In Relationships

One of the most common places for our anxiety to manifest is inside of our romantic relationships. But because it is almost impossible to be totally objective about yourself, this isn't always something that we can see, which is a problem. Because anxiety isn't just bad for you, it's bad for your relationship.

While not everybody out there is an anxious human being, we all have days where we get at least a little bit uneasy. Luckily, there's a hack for that, and it comes in the form of this free personality test.

This personality test will determine what you're most anxious about in relationships.

Unlike many personality quizzes or tests, this one is a bit different. If the first step towards fixing a problem is seeing it, this optical illusion has you covered.

All you need to do is take this quick test and you'll find out what anxious thing you're most likely to do in your relationships. What you do with that information is entirely up to you, but hopefully it's something productive.

The test itself couldn't be any easier. Just look at the image below and pay close attention to what you see first. Then, scroll down and read about how what you saw reveals the most anxious thing you do in relationships.

Photo: Igor Morski

If you see the silhouette

If you saw the silhouette first, your anxiety manifests early and often in your relationships, but your partner doesn't know it.

You are very adept and present a cool, collected façade — not just to the world at large, but even to the people closest to you.

If you don't learn to share your concerns about your relationship with your partner, you run the risk of losing them. There's nothing wrong with sharing your insecurities and fears with your partner; in fact, it's mandatory if you plan on going the distance.

If you see the tree

If you saw the tree first, your anxiety doesn't rear its head in your relationship for quite some time.

That's because it really takes you some time to grow into a relationship, to find your roots, and acknowledge that this other person is someone you can count on to be in the long-term.

You're likely to become jealous of your partner spending time with others, but only after you've been together for a little while. Remember, not everyone wants what you have, and just because they're important to you that doesn't mean you're going to lose them.

If you see the bird

If you saw the bird first, anxiety doesn't play much of a role at all in your relationship.

Maybe it does a tad in the early days, but that's in the same way that anxiety falls on everyone who is just starting out with a new lover.

Once you get over the hump of those awkward new few weeks, you're bound to find your anxiety retreating. But remember, just because you aren't the anxious type, that doesn't mean that your partner isn't!

Be open and receptive to any of their concerns. It will help foster trust.

Rebecca Jane Stokes is a freelance writer, editor, former Senior Editor of Pop Culture at Newsweek, and former Senior Staff Writer for YourTango. She has a passion for lifestyle, geek news, and true crime topics. Her bylines have appeared on Fatherly, Bustle, SheKnows, Jezebel, and many others.