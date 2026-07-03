Are You A Fiery Red Or A Calm Blue? What Your Birth Month's Color Says About You

Your birth month has a color, and colorstrology says it may reveal something surprisingly specific about you.

We look to the stars for our zodiac signs, and now we can look to birth month colors to explore more of ourselves. Instead of using horoscopes to help guide us through relationships, work, and life, a system called colorstrology uses astrology, numerology, and Pantone colors to connect each month and birthday with a specific shade. Intuitive astrologer and numerologist Michele Bernhardt combined sun signs, ruling planets, numerology, and astrology to assign a Pantone color to each day of the year. Along with 366 birthday colors, she also created a 12-month guide featuring one color that best represents each birth month.

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What the color linked to your birth month says about you, according to colorstrology:

January

Color: Caramel

Characteristics: Logical, sure-footed, practical, down-to-earth

When to incorporate it: When you need to feel stable and responsible

Meaning: "This color encourages us to ground our earthly ambitions through discipline and persistence."

February

Color: Sheer Lilac

Characteristics: Inspiring, imaginative, uplifting

When to incorporate it: When you're feeling emotionally entangled, it helps you with detachment

Meaning: "Sheer Lilac helps us comprehend the spirit of humankind and allows us to experience our friends and the people in our community as family."

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March

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Color: Fair Aqua

Characteristics: Empathetic, intuitive, subtle

When to incorporate it: When you need inspiration, intuition, or when you need your spirits lifted

Meaning: "Dreamy and elusive, this color helps guide people between the conscious and subconscious worlds."

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April

Color: Cayenne

Characteristics: Fiery, energetic, passionate, courageous

When to incorporate it: When you want an energy boost, pizzazz, or fearlessness

Meaning: "It supports your enthusiasm and desire to win and can give you a competitive edge in sporting events."

May

Color: Bud Green

Characteristics: Stable, prosperous, rejuvenating

When to incorporate it: When you need a balance of strength and substance

Meaning: "Vital and assuring, this is the color of stability and healing."

June

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Color: Aspen Gold

Characteristics: Stimulating, radiant, uplifting

When to incorporate it: When you need help with communication and memory

Meaning: "Energizing and activating, this is a color filled with radiance and light."

July

Color: Coral Blush

Characteristics: Nurturing, gentle, receptive

When to incorporate it: When you need emotional healing, or love and care from others, especially in times of change and trauma

Meaning: "Coral Blush aligns with feminine energy and increases receptivity. It helps attract love and sweetness into your life."

August

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Color: Sun Orange

Characteristics: Radiant, confident, powerful

When to incorporate it: When you're feeling self-conscious and need more creativity and joy

Meaning: "Grand and royal, this is a color that resonates with power and greatness."

September

Color: Baja Blue

Characteristics: Discerning, wise, artistic

When to incorporate it: When you need tranquility and help to organize your life

Meaning: "This is a divine and alluring color that resonates with beauty, purity, and wisdom."

October

Color: Cerulean

Characteristics: Calm, soothing, balanced

When to incorporate it: When you're looking to achieve peace, calm, and a balance between giving and receiving

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Meaning: "Cerulean embodies the essence of peace and serenity while inspiring us to be strong and take decisive action."

November

Color: Claret Red

Characteristics: Passionate, motivating, intense

When to incorporate it: When you need support through a transition, help moving through emotional blocks, or a deeper sense of connection.

Meaning: "Intense and passionate, this color inspires depth, strength, and love."

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December

Color: Pagoda Blue

Characteristics: Enlightening, wise

When to incorporate it: When traveling, exploring, or longing for a mystical adventure

Meaning: "Deep and meditative, this color signifies wisdom, truth, and optimism."

While colorstrology is more spiritual than scientific, research suggests that people often associate certain colors with specific emotions.

One 2020 study of 4,598 people from 30 countries found that many color-emotion associations were shared across cultures. The study's researchers suggested that such results indicated that color-emotion associations have universal qualities. These shared meanings may play an important role in aiding communication.

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Colorstrology differs from astrology, which interprets the impact of celestial bodies on our lives. And unlike your zodiac sign, you're not necessarily stuck with just one color. "It's based on a color that should or could help you feel more balanced," Bernhardt said.

You can look to other birthdays and months' colors to see what you're missing and how you can apply them to yourself, kind of like a "color prescription," as Bernhardt described it.

Each color has an energy, according to Bernhardt, which can be harnessed in various ways, such as by decorating your home with it. "You can wear it, eat it, you can surround yourself with it, you can meditate on it," she said. "You can use very creative ways in incorporating color."

Even if you don't use colorstrology in that sense, it still encourages self-reflection, since you need to ask yourself what you need more of. It's also fun to learn which colors you're drawn to and what that says about you and those in your life who were born in those months.

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Studies from the University of Rochester have also shown that specific colors can impact performance. No one likes to see a graded test covered in red ink, but one study found that seeing the color red before taking an exam hurts test performance.

Try it out for yourself and see your birth month color ahead, along with descriptions from Bernhardt's book, Colorstrology: What Your Birthday Color Says About You.

Nicole Yi is a copywriter and former associate editor at PopSugar. She has helped launch an exciting e-commerce brand called Verishop.