Everyone wants to be happy, but they don’t think it means the same thing. Nancy Etcoff, an assistant professor of psychology, said it “can refer to a way of thinking, such as being optimistic; a way of feeling joy, pleasure, relief, or gratitude; or simply a way of being.”

The way someone interprets happiness as a mindset, feeling, lifestyle, or something entirely different has a lot to do with the decade they were born in. The conditions they grew up in taught them what was most important.

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For people born in the 50s, 60s, 70s, and 80s, happiness looks as different as the decades they grew up in.

In the 1950s, happiness was a bit more materialistic because most people were traditionally successful. As that’s become harder to attain over time, people from the 1960s through the 1980s have had to find satisfaction in what they feel instead of what they have.

People born in the 50s think that happiness comes from working hard to be successful.

When people think of the 1950s, they probably picture the kind of perfect white-picket-fence life popular on shows like “Leave it to Beaver.” And, honestly, that’s not very far from the truth.

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Alan Brinkley, a professor of American history, described the 50s as an affluent time. The economy boomed after World War II and the middle class grew rapidly. Brinkley noted that more people owned homes, cars, televisions, and even washing machines.

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This environment made the people born in this era most interested in finding happiness through stability. In a study published in Scientific Reports, researchers found that they valued achievement and security very highly.

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People from the 50s were hard workers who believed a successful life was something anyone could create. The things that made it clear they had achieved that, like a good career and a happy family, were their markers of true happiness.

People born in the 60s believe that happiness means choosing to live authentically.

The 1960s were a very different decade from the 1950s. Some people started to wonder if the prosperity everyone was so used to chasing boxed them in instead of actually benefiting them.

There was a lot of social unrest as different movements for equality took shape, according to Harvard Sitkoff, professor of history emeritus at the University of New Hampshire. Some were so disillusioned that they even turned to the growing counterculture, which Sitkoff said “showed disdain for middle-class consumerism.”

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A study published in the journal Personality Processes and Individual Differences that reviewed differences in young adults’ values across generations found that this age group began to worry less about other people. But instead of being selfish, they were really just interested in self-expression.

After watching people conform to societal expectations for years, people born in the 60s wanted something different. They found happiness in the freedom to discover who they really were and live their lives accordingly.

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People born in the 70s think happiness is enjoying life while still having what they need.

In the 1970s, people redefined what happiness looked like. But major changes in the world made that more of a necessity than a choice.

History professor Judith Stein explained that “postwar affluence was undermined” by the expanding global economy. She added, “When Americans bought more than they sold, their demand produced jobs abroad and debt at home.”

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The traditional success that people went after in the 50s wasn’t an option for people born in the 1970s, whether they wanted it to be or not. That wasn’t a huge problem, though, because they were more interested in balancing work with the rest of their lives.

They have a strong work ethic, but don’t let it overwhelm them. CEO Stephen Greet called this age group “the embodiment of the ‘work hard, play hard’ mentality.” They think happiness means securing what they need while still living life to the fullest.

People born in the 80s treat happiness like something personal that they have to protect.

A lot of the people born in the 1980s are part of the millennial generation, and they take a very different approach to life than their predecessors. An analysis from Pew Research Center described them as “confident, self-expressive, liberal, upbeat, and open to change.”

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They pay more attention to their mental health than older people, and they want to feel like their lives have purpose. According to the study in Scientific Reports, they think that achieving personal satisfaction is one of the most important things they can do.

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Some people think that this attitude means they’re finding happiness at others’ expense. It’s like they only care about themselves and treat everyone else’s feelings as secondary.

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People from the 80s aren’t really selfish. They just have different priorities. This group understands the importance of self-care and putting themselves first. That’s where their happiness comes from.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.