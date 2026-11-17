Even though making it in life seems like a pretty basic concept, it means different things to different people depending on what they see as attainable in the first place. Conceptions of success change over time based on people’s individual and cultural circumstances, so there’s just no way people born in the 1950s would think about it the same way that people born in any other decade do, and so on and so on.

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People who were born in the 50s, 60s, 70s, and 80s all have their own ideas about what it means to have made it in life.

For people born in the 1950s and 1960s, achievement was mainly tied to making money, but as the economy and society have changed, people born in the 1970s and 1980s started to think it was more about how you feel as a person.

People born in the 50s think that building a financially secure life is the pinnacle of making it.

The 1950s were a time of economic growth, which impacted what people born during this decade wanted from life. For them, making it in life looked like reaching a pretty traditional idea of success.

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According to research from Bowling Green State University, these folks got married young and usually had children right away. Providing for their families motivated them to work hard and maintain stable careers.

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Unlike young adults now, people born in the 1950s bought homes early. Homeownership was a major sign someone had done well, which explains why data from the National Association of Realtors showed they still own the most homes now.

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This age group thinks that success is something they can show through their accomplishments. They want to create that picture-perfect life that others will envy to prove they’ve made it.

People born in the 60s think they’ve made it as long as they feel secure where they are.

While most people born in the 1950s used traditional values as their path to making it, people born in the 1960s wanted to see a slightly different version of success.

They were given an unprecedented amount of independence as children. While this made them more self-reliant in pretty much every area of their lives, New York Times opinion columnist David French also believes that it made them want to be more involved parents themselves.

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That’s why they seek a healthy work-life balance. As CEO Stephen Greet said, “They are driven by the need to secure their future, not by a desire to overwork themselves.” This demographic isn’t nearly as interested in proving themselves to the people watching them.

People born in the 60s want to be satisfied with the lives they’re living. As long as they have what they need, they think they’ve made it. That might seem strange to other people, but they don’t really care.

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People born in the 70s don’t think they have to be wealthy to have made it.

To people born in the 1970s, the concept of making it in life looks pretty different. Their predecessors were focused on financial security, but they wanted something more.

Researchers from University College London found that this age group’s top priority is staying healthy. They also rated having strong relationships and maintaining their independence as more important to them than a good career.

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It seems like they have the right idea. Ashley Whillans, a professor at Harvard Business School, said she’s seen too many people get caught up in trying to make more money. But she noted, “Research shows that after we make enough to pay our bills and save for the future, making more does little for our happiness.”

Traditional markers of success aren’t enough for people who grew up in the 70s. They know they’ve made it when they feel fulfilled and aren’t chasing things that don’t matter.

People born in the 80s have given up on achieving success through traditional channels.

The 1980s basically built on the values created in the 1970s. Traditional financial success isn’t really possible the way it used to be, so people born in the 80s have continued to look for something different.

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A report from the Federal Reserve revealed that recent years have been really hard for people born in the 80s who are now adults. Many have struggled to pay their bills and turned to family members for help.

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This age group is also most interested in jobs that provide security and opportunities for advancement, according to a study published by The American Academy of Political and Social Science. They’re really just focused on doing their best instead of thriving.

It’s kind of like their definition of making it has turned into making it through. They don’t expect the stereotypically perfect lives older generations had. Instead, they want to be as happy as they can while supporting themselves as best as they can.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.