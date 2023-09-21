The Image You See First In This Visual Test Reveals What Kind Of Driver You Are

What kind of driver are you? Are you the most confident driver in the world or do you tend to make your passengers fear a bit for their lives when you're all cruising down the road?

Well, this personality test can help you find out just what your driving style really is.

We all like to think of ourselves as being true road warriors. Sure, we may only ever really drive to and from work, the gym, and the grocery store, but that doesn't stop us from feeling like total renegades every time we turn over that engine and feel the vibrations of the car underneath our fingers getting ready to obey our every command.

There's something freeing about driving a car, and it's also something that makes you feel intensely powerful. It's something we're definitely not all as good at doing as we think we are (exhibit: you know, every jerk you've encountered on the freeway).

No, don't go racing down the road against the next person you're stuck at a red light with; instead, take this quick and easy personality quiz. In a matter of seconds, this personality test will let you know if you're a good driver, a bad driver, or something else altogether.

All you have to do to get your awesome (and accurate) results is look at the optical illusion photo below. Once you've done that, go ahead and take time to figure out what first caught your eye in the image.

Then, scroll down and read about how what you saw first reveals what you're really like behind the wheel. Get to it! Time's a-wasting and it's not like gas prices are getting any lower.

If you saw the ocean

If you saw the ocean first when you looked at this image, you're a smart, savvy driver who takes things easy behind the wheel.

You know the rules and regulations, and you know the importance of being safe, but you don't let little things like driving without shoes on get to you.

You make everyone feel comfortable when you drive, but you could be a little less laidback behind the wheel.

If you saw the little boy

If you saw the little boy first when you looked at this image, you're the kind of person who is never really entirely confident behind the wheel. Sometimes, you think you've got it all figured out, and that's usually when you wind up speeding in a school zone or breezing through a red light.

You aren't the best driver on the planet, but you aren't the worst. Focus up! Paying attention on the road is key.

If you saw the trash

If you saw the trash first when you looked at this image, you know the road like the back of your hand and you just don't care.

That's right, you're an outlaw, you're a rebel, and you're a regular Steve McQueen behind the wheel.

That would rock... if it weren't for all of the other people on the road. You know you're a solid driver, but everyone else is terrified to be in your car.

Rebecca Jane Stokes is a freelance writer, editor, former Senior Editor of Pop Culture at Newsweek, and former Senior Staff Writer for YourTango. She has a passion for lifestyle, geek news, and true crime topics. Her bylines have appeared on Fatherly, Bustle, SheKnows, Jezebel, and many others.