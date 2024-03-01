What Is Vicarious Trauma — And The #1 Sign You Have It

Exposure to news and personal stories detailing traumatic events batters our emotional reserves. Whether conversing with a disaster victim or witnessing horrific images on social media or TV, our nervous system kicks in and suddenly, we find ourselves feeling anxious or disgusted or sobbing in disbelief.

Vicarious trauma is a thing.

My children were quite young during the 9/11 attack. Our family was not in any danger so my goal was to protect them from developing residual anxiety. They didn’t fully understand the scope of the tragedy but knew something bad had occurred. I kept the news off of TV and had conversations about my concerns only when they were out of earshot. They knew that some parents had rushed to pick up their children from school and had been crying. I offered a brief, matter-of-fact explanation about why the school was closed for a few days and explained that sometimes, parents get upset.

It wasn’t so easy for us adults, though. While pretty much every U.S. citizen was horrified by 9/11, I found that clients in my psychotherapy practice were even more troubled if they had a personal history of assault or sudden loss, or the legacy of intergenerational trauma in their family, such as post-traumatic stress disorder from war or Holocaust experiences. Their compassion for the victims evoked memories of their own earlier traumas.

The concept of vicarious trauma was first proposed by researchers Lisa McCann and Laurie Pearlman to describe the emotional toll on psychotherapists who listen to clients retelling traumatic events. Since then, the label has expanded to include trauma’s impact on healthcare workers, paramedics, rescue workers, social workers, and police officers, as well. Keep in mind, though, that you don’t have to work in a helping profession to feel its effects.

Empathy is the culprit.

Our response to another person’s traumatic suffering makes sense, yet our flood of emotions often takes us by surprise. Empathy is to blame. Our capacity for empathy is a necessary and very positive human trait. It guides us to calm a screaming baby at 3:00 a.m., nurture a friend through a divorce, or care about climate change. Vicarious trauma, though, arises when we empathize with another person’s distress, especially when their suffering is relentless unjust brutal, or just seems pointless.

Vivid, shocking photos and videos of catastrophic events, wars, natural disasters, and mass shootings are readily accessed through an assortment of media. Here we are, in the comfort and safety of our homes, reacting as if we are experiencing someone else’s trauma in real-time. Witnessing a victim’s terror and distress evokes our compassion, outrage, or fear as we resonate with their trauma. This can arise especially when:

The event is seen as random, unexpected, unjust, brutal, or characterized as “senseless violence.”

We feel powerless to change the situation or make much of an impact.

We identify with the victim or aspects of the victim’s identity (such as race, religion, or sexual orientation) and can imagine ourselves in their shoes.

The event jogs our memories and we relive some of our own traumatic or distressing experiences.

We witness the despair etched on the faces of earthquake rescue workers, or healthcare workers in 2020 treating COVID patients or families struggling to survive during the Russian-Ukraine war. We reverberate with horror after a mass shooting, feeling empathy for the victims, and shudder as we imagine ourselves or our loved ones situated in that school shopping mall, or movie theater. We even tear up over images of animals neglected and abused. And now, we are currently exposed to shocking video of the terrorist attack against Israel where victims were massacred in their homes.

This is what empathy does — it allows us to feel another’s pain, even when we don’t personally know the victims. Those who are highly sensitive, or have been traumatized in the past, or who live in a dangerous environment can be particularly reactive. But even the most hardened among us succumb to these emotions at some point. Children are especially vulnerable when exposed to images of violence, war, or natural disasters.

How we view the world can also change for the worse after exposure to traumatic suffering.

According to researcher Rachel Rauvola, vicarious traumatization can lead to “a more pervasive, longer-lasting shift in [an individual’s] inner experience that results from disrupted beliefs regarding themselves, relationships, and the world.” Researcher Dana Branson reviewed available studies of vicarious traumatization and found that it sometimes led to symptoms such as social withdrawal, disillusionment with spiritual beliefs, a pessimistic worldview, and a heightened concern for one’s safety and the safety of loved ones.

In essence, when repeatedly exposed to traumatic images or stories, our perception of the world at large is forever changed.

Personal characteristics may contribute to a greater risk for vicarious traumatization. Researcher Christophe Leys pointed out that an individual’s difficulty tolerating strong emotions, a lack of coping strategies, or a personal history of trauma can increase this risk. On the other hand, resilience (i.e., the capacity to bounce back from adversity) and an abundance of optimism, hope, and self-compassion were identified as protective factors.

What can you do when exposed to traumatic images?

As a practicing psychologist, I have heard too many descriptions of heightened distress from clients attempting to stay informed of the news. Many mention their “doom-scrolling” late at night or a preoccupation with a particular news channel. We certainly may feel empathy for victims of violence, war, or natural disasters, but we also must protect ourselves from becoming overwhelmed.

Here are 4 ways to handle exposure to traumatic events :

1. Limit media exposure

It may seem obvious, but limiting your exposure to distressing images is essential. Pace yourself, be selective when viewing news reports (by relying on reliable news sources and avoiding too many tragic personal accounts), and certainly avoid the news before bedtime. Researcher Roxanne Cohen Silver found that frequent TV exposure to graphic media images of 9/11 and the Iraq War predicted post-traumatic stress symptoms and health problems two to three years later, especially for those viewing the TV images more than four hours a day. She pointed out that “exposure to graphic media images may result in physical and psychological effects previously assumed to require direct trauma exposure.”

2. Reach out for support

Reach out to friends or loved ones for support and to express your sadness or fears. We have all heard about the “fight or flight” reaction to stress. But the “tend and befriend” response, first proposed by psychology researcher Shelley Taylor, incorporates our very human need for attachment, and allows us to gain support when distressed and also express our concerns through caring for others. Find those you trust and connect with them. Sometimes, participating in candlelight vigils or charity events to support victims can create a sense of camaraderie within your community.

3. Protect young children from the news

Young children should not be exposed to frightening news reports. A simple explanation that something bad happened validates their perception that things are amiss. However, a detailed description or sharing too much of your anxiety could be confusing or distressing. Let them know that you and others (e.g., teachers, the government) are working to keep them safe. Provide a matter-of-fact explanation at a time when you feel calm so that they do not feel confused by your distress.

4. Help older children and teens grasp information and gain perspective

Older children and teens benefit from your guidance. They will be exposed to the news, so if you act as if traumatic events have not occurred, you relinquish your opportunity to guide them. Depending on their level of emotional sensitivity or ability to understand complex information, help them put the situation into perspective. Ask them what they know and what they think about it. Let them know that you and others are working to keep them safe, but suggest some ways they might get involved, such as volunteering locally or sending in a small charity donation. Encourage them to speak with you any time they might be feeling confused or worried, and check in with them occasionally to see how they are doing.

Vicarious trauma can occur when you least expect it. You might think you can tolerate the media blasts you absorb each day, but at some point, it becomes an overload. Since resilience and optimism may have a protective effect, consider what you might need to build greater resilience. This could range from learning mindfulness techniques to focusing on gratitude, finding spiritual outlets or emotional support through friends and community, or even mental health counseling. Consider resilience-building as another component of self-care — just like exercise or sound nutrition — that you can rely on to support you when you need it most.

Gail Post, Ph.D. is a Clinical Psychologist, parenting coach, and Associate Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. She has written hundreds of articles and blog posts, several book chapters, and a new book, The Gifted Parenting Journey.

This article was originally published at Medium. Reprinted with permission from the author.