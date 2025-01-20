What Good Bosses Do At Work To Keep Employees From Feeling Lonely & Isolated, According To Leadership Experts

Loneliness has become a rising epidemic in the United States. A Healthy Minds Monthly Poll from the American Psychiatric Association (APA) released in early 2024 revealed that 30% of U.S. adults experience feelings of loneliness once a week. 10% say they are lonely every day.

Some of this loneliness stems from disconnection in the workplace. Some workers may find it difficult to make friends with their colleagues, whether it be because they work remotely or because they have little time to interact with other people due to the demands of the job. Some good bosses, however, are working to change that.

Good leaders at work are introducing the 40-1-5 method to combat loneliness and isolation.

Getting to know your colleagues and connecting with them can be challenging. You may assume that they do not want to develop a connection with you and want to focus solely on their jobs, or it may be difficult because of the lack of face-to-face interaction due to remote work. However, data shows that at least 20% of people wish they had more friends at work.

Some leaders are encouraging their employees to follow the 40-1-5 method to foster connections and a sense of belonging at work.

40 is the number of seconds it takes for loneliness to lessen during a two-person interaction. One is the number of work friends it takes to feel less lonely. Five is the number of minutes it takes during a team meeting to share something personal.

Work is hard enough, but having meaningful connections with the people you are going through it with makes it a bit more bearable. Despite many workplaces shifting to a fully remote environment post-COVID, there is still an opportunity to make friends.

According to the Survey Center on American Life, Americans are now more likely to make friends at work than any other way — including at school, in their neighborhood, at their place of worship, or even through existing friends.

Making work friends is not only beneficial for battling loneliness but it's also great for the workplace as a whole.

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Minnesota found that close friendships in the workplace promote productivity since people are more likely to collaborate and communicate more effectively.

So, for bosses who do not want their employees to befriend one another to avoid drama and chitchat on the job, that may just be why business isn’t booming. A happier, less lonely employee is more likely to perform better and increase their earning potential!

Feeling like you’re part of a solid group can significantly reduce loneliness. Since some of us spend so much of our time at work, we should use it to our advantage to develop a community. This sense of belonging can give you a stronger sense of purpose and reduce isolation.

Corporate leaders have the means to foster community within their employees regardless of their business model.

So, how exactly can leaders foster a collaborative community where employees are more likely to develop friendships? For one, they can increase opportunities for more face time, whether it be holding group breakfasts or daily meetings. Even remote workers can have this chance by having virtual meetings where they turn their cameras on and can see one another!

Bosses can also have employees rotate through duties so they have the opportunity to collaborate with their team members and increase their odds of making new friends.

Jonathan Portner, managing partner at law firm Portner & Shure in Washington, D.C., told SHRM that to foster friendships between co-workers, he encourages staff to volunteer together through workplace initiatives. "Even though these events are focused on helping others, it encourages friendship among our employees because we're spending time together outside of the office, outside of our normal working environment," he said. "It gives us time and space to connect on a more personal level."

Work should be more than just a place we show up to to make money. If our leaders encourage us to make connections, work may just be the answer to alleviating the loneliness epidemic.

