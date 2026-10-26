Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X & Boomers Have Very Different Ideas Of What Counts As Good Character

Written on Oct 26, 2026

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What it means to have a good character might seem fairly straightforward, but not every generation agrees on what that looks like. Everyone has their own ideas about what makes someone a decent person, and the experiences they grew up with often shape those beliefs. Having good character typically refers to possessing traits that make someone a morally good person, but no matter how old you are, what that actually means is highly subjective.

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Gen Z, millennials, Gen X, and boomers all have different ideas of what counts as good character.

Baby boomers think good character is directly tied to integrity.

Boomers tend to think that good character comes down to doing the right thing, even when nobody is watching. They value honesty and taking responsibility for their actions. To them, a person's word should mean something, and making excuses doesn't always leave the best impression.

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They also put a lot of stock in hard work and reliability. Following through on your commitments and showing up when you say you will are signs of someone with strong character. They might not make a big deal out of it, but they notice when someone does what they say they'll do.

For many boomers, character is revealed through actions, not words. They respect someone who stands by their values and does the right thing, even when it's inconvenient.

RELATED: Baby Boomers Have Basically Zero Tolerance For 11 Phrases Younger Generations Think Are Totally Normal

For Gen X, having good character means being dependable without needing recognition.

Gen X is known for favoring people who can think for themselves and handle their own problems. They're highly independent, so personal accountability is something they greatly appreciate. They don't need someone to be perfect all the time, but they do expect them to be willing to admit when they've messed up and put in effort to make things right.

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Gen X man with good character Darren Baker via Canva

Like boomers, this generation also values honesty, particularly when it comes without unnecessary drama. They want people to say what they mean and stand by it. You won't catch them putting on a show just to please others.

RELATED: Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X & Boomers Have Completely Different Ideas Of What It Means To Be A Good Person

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Millennials tend to see good character as having empathy and self-awareness.

Millennials put a lot of importance on emotional intelligence. People who communicate openly and set boundaries usually earn respect. They appreciate people who are willing to grow instead of insisting that they're always in the right.

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They also try to see things from another person's perspective whenever possible. To them, being a good person isn't just about following rules. It's about recognizing how your choices affect those around you.

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RELATED: Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X & Boomers Have Completely Different Ideas Of What's Wrong With Young People

Gen Z judges character by how someone makes others feel.

Gen Zers admire people who are genuine, inclusive, and comfortable letting others express themselves. Trying too hard or acting differently to fit in can be a red flag.

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Naturally, they notice how people behave when they're called out for something. What they're looking for is a sincere apology followed by a real effort to change and improve. When someone can do that, they're generally regarded as having good character by Gen Z.

This generation doesn't see kindness as simply looking good in front of others. They appreciate treating people fairly and standing up for what's right, even when it's unpopular. Overall, they value someone's principles showing up in their everyday choices.

RELATED: Gen Z Has 6 Life Lessons Figured Out That Boomers & Gen X Usually Still Need To Learn

Kayla Asbach is a writer with a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.

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