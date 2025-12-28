Wedding Server ‘Nearly Quit On The Spot’ After Receiving $100 Tip

One wedding server and caterer ignited quite the debate about who should and shouldn’t be tipped after sharing their anger at receiving only a $100 tip for their service. While they tried to suggest that the tip amount was inexcusable, others were quick to point out the unconventionality of tipping a caterer in the first place.

If there’s one thing society can’t agree on, it’s how we should tip. For some, tipping is a formality that must be followed no matter what. Others stick to the idea that a tip should be based on the quality of the service received.

The caterer and server tried to shame the couple for their $100 tip.

They shared what happened in a Facebook post that was later screenshotted and posted on Reddit. “The worst I’ve ever seen,” they said. “Nearly quit on the spot after this. Full service wedding catering I spent six months coordinating and went myself to serve and manage. Even gave them a discount on the service.”

According to this caterer, the happy couple was very grateful for the service, but apparently not grateful enough. “They told us how amazing everything was like 10 times,” they continued. “My company took away ALL auto-gratuity two years ago and [expletive] like this happens occasionally now…”

The post included a photo of the receipt for the catering service. The subtotal was $2494.29, and the couple added a $100 tip for a grand total of $2594.29.

People couldn’t believe the caterer’s ‘audacity’ in expecting a larger tip for such a service.

The screenshot of the post was shared in the r/EndTipping subreddit, where the person who posted it said, “The audacity is insane. Complaints on a $100 tip. I hope this gets out and they never get hired again. The expectation of a $500 tip is so audacious, and to post and shame? It’s out of control.”

Redditors couldn’t figure out why someone should add a tip to a catering order in the first place. “I don’t tip my gynecologist, mechanic, or dentist, so why would I tip a caterer?” one asked. “That makes no sense. I pay the agreed upon price for the service and then am on my way. It’s extremely simple.”

“Why on earth would I tip on a bidded contract? Should I tip an independent septic contractor or roofer?” someone else asked. Another person added, “Wait, you are supposed to tip a caterer for arranging a large party? I did not even know that was a thing.” One commenter really got to the heart of the issue when they suggested, “Then quit on the spot.”

Adding an automatic gratuity is typical for wedding catering.

Sarah Chianese, the owner, planner, and executive chef at Mangia and Enjoy! told The Knot, “Plain and simple, tips are unnecessary if gratuities are already listed on your contract or invoice.” However, she also added, “Considering a gratuity to the catering company or individuals you notice offering stellar service at your wedding is an excellent thing to consider for a job well done.”

As far as etiquette is concerned, The Knot recommended “15-20% of food and drink fee to be split among the waitstaff and bartenders, $200-$300 for the maître d’.” Obviously, the couple did not tip that much in this case, but this advice does sound a bit questionable.

According to Fidelity, the average wedding cost $33,000 in 2024. When you pay that much for an event, spending extra money on tips for services that have already been paid for in full for a previously agreed-upon price feels like it’s adding insult to injury. And, it seems like the general consensus is that it’s not necessary to add a gratuity to such a service.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.