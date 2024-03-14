Woman Exposes Wedding Photographer Who Edited Out The ‘Ugly’ Gift She Gave The Groom

Planning a wedding isn't just a ton of work — it's expensive! From food to photos, couples have a lot on their plates when it comes to crafting their special day. But even when every detail is planned, things can go wrong on the big day. Case in point, newlywed on TikTok @tinysparksvixen.

Months before walking down the aisle, the groom had pleaded with his intended to remove the jelly bracelet she was loathe to part with. Her gift to him on their wedding day was just that — she removed the bracelet leaving behind a distinct tan line on her wrist.

When the couple got their wedding photos back, however, this bride was far from happy because the tan line her bracelets left behind was photoshopped out all of the photos.

After getting her wedding photos, this bride realized her wedding photographer had photoshopped her wedding gift to her husband out of each shot.

‘What they thought was an ‘ugly defect’ on my body, was actually done on purpose as a gift to my husband.”

After removing her armful of jelly bracelets the morning of her wedding, this bride was excited to surprise her soon-to-be husband with her bare arm.

Despite its quirkiness, it was a sentimental gesture that left behind a mark she hoped to memorialize in photos.

This bride explained that wearing ‘jelly bracelets’ had always been part of her identity and despite her husband's pleas to take them off, she never did.

“They thought there was no way I’d want these in my photos,” she explained about her bracelet tan line. “So she got rid of all of them.”

Much like a childhood stuffed animal or emotional support water bottle, this woman’s “jelly bracelets” carried a lot of significance in her life. Not only had they been a part of her identity for decades, but they had a lot of sentimental value in her relationship, as well. “I met my husband in a set of these. They don’t come off.”

“I’ve been wearing them since I was 13. They are a part of me. My husband always jokes that he’s never seen all of me. He’s seen me change my clothing, he’s seen me change my hair… but he’s never seen me without my jelly bracelets.”

For many people, in the craziness of everyday life, sentimental objects and keepsakes like this woman’s bracelets can provide a lot of comfort and security.

However, on their wedding day, this woman had all of the bracelets cut off as a surprise wedding gift for her husband.

“Since I was a June bride, it left an extremely harsh tan line,” she said. “They knew that this was a wedding gift because [the wedding photographer took photos] of me cutting them that morning… it was a whole big thing.”

“It might have looked ugly to others, but to us,” she added, “it was an extremely precious and rare moment.”

The stark tan line from her bracelets held sentimental value to the couple on their wedding day. However, the wedding photographer thought differently.

“It got deleted,” she explained, “because someone else thought it was ugly.” After getting their “sneak peek” wedding photos from the photographer — fully edited and complete — this woman realized that her tan line was not in a single one. Initially thinking it was the angle, she soon realized that it had been edited out.

Assuming that the reason behind the editing was because she thought it was "ugly,” she quickly reached out to the wedding photographer who said she never “photoshopped” anything. However, her tan line was not present in any of the photos, except for one.

“I have one photo with me and my husband after the ceremony [with the tan line]... she deleted my wedding gift to him.”

Photo: Mtreasure / CanvaPro

While she’s incredibly upset and disappointed in the video, commenters wasted no time in condemning her attachment in the comments.

“As a photographer, she definitely thought you wanted this. Nobody wants to spend all of that extra time editing out a tan line,” one person wrote. “Just because you cut them off, doesn’t automatically equate to ‘tan line wedding gift’ in everyone’s mind.”

It’s clear there was a miscommunication between this bride and the wedding photographer who likely wasn’t trying to ruin their wedding day by spending countless hours editing photos. Despite all of it, the couple still got to experience the joy of the moment together, even if the jelly bracelets have since returned.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a news and entertainment writer at YourTango focusing on pop culture and human interest stories.