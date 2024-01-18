8 Specific Things A Narcissist Will Do To Avoid Answering Your Questions

Dealing with a narcissist can be exhausting, overwhelming, and, most especially, confusing. That's because they are masters at making the other person unsure about their own reality.

When we are confused by something anyone in our life does, or we are seeking to better understand them, it's totally natural to ask questions. But, asking a narcissist questions just draws us into another level of the game they are playing, and we doubt our experiences even more.

It's key to recognize you're dealing with a narcissist, and one way you can do that is to observe their actions — not their answers — when you ask questions.

Jenna Lea, a betrayal, trauma and narcissistic abuse specialist, shared on an Instagram post explaining eight things narcissists do to avoid genuinely answering your questions. They just may be an eye-opener for you.

8 Ways A Narcissist Will Avoid Answering Your Questions

1. Answering your questions with a question.

Lea explains, “This tactic is used to deflect and avoid accountability. It keeps the focus off them and puts you on the defensive.”

For example, you're in the middle of an argument with your narcissist and you end up bringing up a good point. A normal person may begin to feel defensive but will eventually concede if there's nothing to defend.

However, a narcissist will make it a point to flip the script to keep their ego intact.

They will berate you and answer your question with a question — effectively confusing you and making you vulnerable to their manipulation.

2. Changing the subject when you ask a question.

Have you ever gotten into an argument with a narcissist just to have them switch the subject completely? One minute you're talking about their behavior and the next you're talking about your insecurities.

This sort of switch-up can be confusing and may leave you feeling a little bit unsafe. According to journalist Hilary I. Lebow, “Research shows that those who live with narcissism often carry an innate sense of victimhood, which is why they might shift the blame over to you.”

And what is the easiest way to shift the blame onto you? By changing the subject completely!

3. Stonewalling you / giving you the silent treatment.

Stonewalling (aka the silent treatment) can have drastic consequences, notes researcher and couples therapist John Gottman, who says this tactic can be devastating to relationships because of the disconnection and frustration that arise as a result.

How do we separate stonewalling from simply needing a break?

To compare, a break is often used to pause, with the intention to regroup when everyone's emotions are in order. But stonewalling, according to mental health writer Anna Drescher, is, “Abusive behavior, and it often falls under the passive-aggressive category.”

Stonewalling can continue for days or weeks at a time. You see, the purpose of stonewalling isn't to regroup, it's to gain control over the situation and gaslight.

If you aren’t sure if you are being stonewalled, these are a few ways to know:

They are giving you the silent treatment

They refuse to communicate

They dismiss you and ignore your needs

4. Playing the victim and blaming you.

Sandra Silva Casabianca and Traci Pedersen explain, "Narcissists may play the victim if they believe they gain something from making you feel guilty."

Narcissists have a sense of entitlement that makes them feel as if they are more important than others, including you. And naturally, because they feel this way, they want to be treated as such. So, you can imagine what happens when they don't get what they want — utter chaos. In comes victim mentality and shifting the blame.

Yes, it's key to understand that narcissist will say just about anything to keep their ego intact. But there are other reasons they do this, some of which include:

Feeling as if their feelings aren't considered enough

Being hypersensitive

Having no empathy

Interactions with their parents

5. Interrupting you.

There's something so infuriating about someone interrupting you, especially a narcissist. "By preventing you from fully expressing yourself and your thoughts, they control the narrative and evade scrutiny," writes Lea.

When a narcissist has control over the narrative, you best believe you already lost. So, if your narcissist is interrupting your thoughts, say things like, "But I'm not finished yet," or "I'd like to go back to the point I was trying to make."

Stand firm in your boundaries and don't be afraid to walk away if your voice isn't being heard or respected.

6. Flying into a rage.

If you've ever experienced a narcissist flying into a fit of rage, it can be quite terrifying. For some, their rage may seem so intense we could become concerned for our own safety.

According to writer Arlin Cuncic, "There are two different types of narcissistic rage: outward or explosive, and inward or passive."

Explosive rage can include your narcissist hurling insults, screams, and threats your way. On the other hand, passive rage is when a narcissist will sulk and retreat away from the conversation completely.

Either way, this is all a guise for your narcissist to avoid facing accountability.

7. Being evasive.

Evasive behavior is a huge chapter in the narcissism playbook. Lea writes, "Evasiveness keeps you in the dark and prevents clear communication, maintaining their elusive control."

8. Disappearing.

Being ghosted is never fun, especially when you're left with unanswered questions. "But by going MIA, it helps your narcissist to avoid confrontation and accountability," explains Lea. After all, how could they have to face accountability and responsibility if they withdraw from the conversation completely?

When this happens remind yourself that this is a manipulation tactic that won't work on you. Stay firm in your desire to converse and engage in calm dialogue on your side.

Remember, if your narcissist wants to have a relationship with you, they will have to compromise at some point.

By knowing the reasoning behind these tactics, you can better protect yourself from your narcissist gaslighting and manipulation.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.