4 Ways Introverts Can Become More Visible At Work Without Forcing Themselves To Be Someone They’re Not, According To A Psychologist

One of the worst things that can happen to an introvert is having to speak in front of a large group of people. Unfortunately, at many jobs, the skill is non-negotiable, meaning that even introverts have to find ways to navigate these situations even if it makes them uncomfortable.

That doesn't make it any easier, however, and finding the balance between performing for the job and being true to themselves can feel like walking on a tightrope. That's why work psychologists, Tina and Eleni, took to TikTok with four important pieces of advice that introverts could use when they need to be visible at work.

Four ways introverts can become more visible at work without forcing themselves to be someone they're not:

1. Share one valuable statement early on

Introverts may think that the best way to make sure they're being noticed at work, whether trying to make more of an impact during meetings or speaking up in general, is to be the loudest person in the room. However, being visible does not equal being noisy.

Instead, if introverts don't feel comfortable speaking up, they should endeavor to share at least one valuable insight. The work psychologists suggested introverts make this contribution early during work meetings so that they don't psyche themselves out and get too nervous.

The thing about introverts is that they often have trouble believing that what they're saying adds value to a conversation. Still, even if you think that what you're saying or asking isn't productive, it could get the ball rolling on further discussions in team meetings.

On top of that, you never know if someone might have been thinking the same thing but also didn't want to say something, so by speaking up, you could actually find others who are on the same wavelength.

2. Be confident and concise

"Low confidence in the workplace is more common than you might think. Even the most confident and efficient person in your office might secretly be battling low confidence and have opted for a fake-it-till-you-make-it approach," explained Chloe Brotheridge, a hypnotherapist and anxiety expert.

In a working environment, introverts may struggle with speaking confidently about their achievements because they either don't want to turn the spotlight onto them, and they don't want to make a big fuss and seem as if they're bragging.

But there's nothing wrong with being proud of doing something right at work, especially if you worked hard to achieve it. If you end up downplaying your efforts, it makes you less likely to be visible by your boss and co-workers. That's why introverts should be willing to speak up about the things they've accomplished, and once they start doing it, they'll realize that it can actually come quite easy.

3. Craft conversations before you have them

For introverts, the thought of having to have a conversation with someone can be quite daunting. They often overthink and ruminate on what topics they can talk about, and because of that, they shy away from any and all discussions.

However, work psychologists Tina and Eleni encouraged introverts to have a list of topics that they can readily use if they find themselves stumped on what to talk about with other people at work. That includes small talk!

That way, the idea of having to converse doesn't feel as daunting because they have a cheat sheet to rely on. For an introvert, just knowing you can revert back to tried and true topics during any awkward moments or pauses where the conversation may have dulled a little can relieve a tremendous amount of undue stress.

4. Have 1:1 meetings with people who matter

It might seem overwhelming for introverts to think about having to speak to multiple people at one time or to the masses during a work meeting. If that's the case, they should instead focus on scheduling coffee chats or quick catch-ups with colleagues that matter to the work they're doing.

Being able to form a personal connection like that can lead to building meaningful relationships and enhance their chances of being visible because now, they've made close work connections that can benefit them in the long run.

