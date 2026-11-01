The Art Of Being A Homebody: 7 Brilliant Ways To Be Happy Without Having To Leave The House

We all need a balance of socializing and solitude to be happy, but that balance doesn’t look the same for everyone.

For homebodies and introverts, the scale shifts toward more alone time. While that time at home can still prompt loneliness, setting yourself up for maximum happiness while at home is the best way to keep the balance when you can't (or don't want to!) leave the house.

Here are 7 ways homebodies stay happy without having to leave the house:

1. They dive into media that is comforting

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Many people searching for peace and comfort at home rely on comfort media like a movie or series that helps them truly relax. Sometimes a favorite book or comic book series can bring them a lot of joy, too.

When occupied by comforting media, they can rest without guilt, give their attention to the media, and simply be, without having to anticipate what’s coming next.

This isn't just my opinion. Research has shown that these comforting pieces of media can be a safe space for people, even inside their actual home.

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2. They use their creative minds

According to a 2021 study, people are happier when tapping into creativity. Of course, being creative looks different for everyone. Some people love to try new recipes and add their own little flair, others might literally make art with paint or pastes. Some people even enjoy finding creative solutions for problems, like organizing their closets. It doesn't matter what it is, it all comes back to utilizing creativity to make being a homebody a truly happy experience.

We often need this space to be our most creative and inspired selves, and some time alone at home can be the perfect opportunity to find what moves us, creativity, too.

3. They open the shades in their homes

While it sounds like a cheesy metaphor, letting in the light couldn’t be more literal. The happiest people, even when spending most of their time at home, literally boost their well-being and mental health by letting in natural light and allowing themselves to soak up the healing power of nature.

Even if it’s just sitting by a window and looking out into their backyard, this kind of connection with the outside world is powerfully grounding. We feel better when we’re exposed to natural light, even if everything else in our lives feels dreary.

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4. They use their hands for cozy hobbies

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Tactile hobbies like crocheting, knitting, or whittling might feel old-school in a hyper-digital world, but for homebodies, they’re the grounding hobbies that actually make them feel more like themselves. Using your hands for creative purposes does double-duty in making homebody time feel happier.

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Tactile hobbies also promote better brain health and cognitive ability, too! That's why so many homebodies are happy cuddled up alone on the couch at home knitting a sweater.

5. They take a break from their phones

If you’re spending all your time alone doomscrolling, you’re not going to be happy. That’s just a fact. Yet so many of us end up distracting ourselves from our inner thoughts with social media anyway.

Too much time on our phones or on social media only reinforces negative thoughts and feelings. We feel worse about ourselves the more time we spend online, which immediately makes alone time a threat. That’s why happy homebodies will put their phones up on a shelf and spend at least half a day each day not even picking it up unless it rings.

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6. They actually use their phones to call people

Speaking of phones, it's easy to forget they can be used to connect with people on a real-time, emotional level!

Just because a homebody spends most of their time at home doesn’t mean they can’t have sweet and enduring relationships. You can be a homebody and still have friends over or spend time with a partner. A phone call, or FaceTime is just a few clicks away.

For the happiest homebodies, that’s often how they balance social time while also protecting their energy levels. They’re not completely isolated, just because they choose to appreciate their own homes instead of going out. They also like inviting people in to enjoy their cozy spaces.

7. They establish structure and routine that works for them

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Routines and solid, healthy habits are important for anyone, but even more so for people spending a lot of time at home. In these comfortable spaces, it’s can be easy to just flop around without any purpose. But with a consistent structure that works for our unique brains, mental health and general well-being improve.

Even if it’s just having consistent times for eating, sleeping, doing hobbies, exercising and working, a loose schedule can make a lot of difference when people are hanging out alone.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.