We often fail to see how our overall energy and youthful vitality are driven by consistent habits. It’s not a personality thing or what we’re born with. We are what we repeatedly do.

We don't need to make this hard. Start with the small, easy habits. Not only will these energize us by themselves, but they form the vital early steps that bridge into more substantial habits that take our lives to even higher levels.

Advertisement

If you want to remain youthful and energetic as you age, practice these 5 habits on a regular basis:

1. Do twelve squats or equivalent/day

I’ve gotten into the habit of doing twelve cheeky little super quick squats between writing and work sessions throughout the day. It’s fast and easy, and, therefore, way easier to persuade myself to do. It’s just automatic.

Doing this can make the difference between a pepped-up writing session and a dead one. It also gets me into the mindset of continual exercise, which motivates me to bring other positive habits into my life more effortlessly.

Advertisement

2. Take three long, slow, shallow nose breaths into your belly

Aliaksandr Barouski via Shutterstock

Breaths can and should be long and shallow for calm. It’s the deep gulps that are not good because that tends to mean taking in too much CO2 too quickly. Slowing it down ensures a steady inflow of O2.

Learn more by reading the book The Oxygen Advantage. Deep breathing is overrated, and shallow nose breathing is underrated and incredibly powerful. Doing this signals your parasympathetic nervous system to calm itself down and fill your cells with oxygen. It works. Do it yourself and experience the wave of calm that washes over you as you slowly breathe out. Use breathing as a tool whenever you feel anxious or need a quick energy lift.

Advertisement

3. Stay hydrated

Most of us blame all kinds of things when we’re lethargic or moody. Rarely, a few slugs of water don’t boost our energy. The issue is very often that we were dehydrated all along.

Instead of staggering to the fridge for yet another snack or drink. It will energize you while keeping the hunger at bay. Studies in Nutrition Review showed that "even mild dehydration impairs several important aspects of cognitive function such as concentration, alertness, and short-term memory."

4. Laugh a ton

Pull out a video of Seinfeld, Kevin Hart, or Mr. Bean, or something, and get laughing. Feel free to make it a little forced to start. Much like breathing, laughter calms you down and quickly shifts your frequency and level of consciousness.

Advertisement

In a similar way to how a forced smile has been proven to change one’s mood, laughter does the same, impacting our entire chemical structure in a few minutes. Mood follows behavior. A 2016 study of laughter as mental health therapy found that "laughter reduces stress-making hormones in the brain."

5. Regularly do five-minute chores

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

Advertisement

There’s always something that needs to be done around the house. But we only want to keep it short. What singular thing could you attack in five minutes?

Maybe you want to clean the kitchen sink?

How about a super-speedy bath rinse and shine?

Perhaps you’ll make your bed?

Attack something. This gets you moving but also creates a sense of responsibility-taking that is always energizing. You’re not stewing in indecision. You’re making a decision and taking action, while not making it long or complicated. Instant energy boost and pride. Enjoy.

Advertisement

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. He's the author of the Mastery Den newsletter, which helps people triple their productivity.