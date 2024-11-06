If you've ever felt you have an uncanny knack for feeling the feelings of people around you, this visual test will tell you just how empathic you are.

For years my mother used to talk about how the women in her family had a sort of "second sight" — an ability to deeply feel the emotions of others. My sister and I would roll our eyes, but then tell stories late into the night about the awesome empathic women who were our relatives, and together we'd weave stories about what would happen when we finally got our own mental superpowers.

While I no longer believe in psychic abilities, research has shown that 1 to 2% of the population report experiencing a condition known as mirror-touch synaesthesia, which they explain as the "trait of being able to 'feel' the feelings of others."

The image you see first in this visual test reveals how empathic you are.

Simply look at the image below and pay close attention to the first thing that captures your eye. Once you've done that, scroll down to find out what this personality test reveals about how empathic you really are.

Sean Yoro

1. If you saw the woman first

If you saw the woman first when you looked at this image, you consider yourself to be an expert on people, on how they think and how they feel. The truth of the matter is that you're an expert on... yourself.

You're not selfish or self-obsessed, but you aren't empathic either. Chances are you're a person who has spent a lot of time figuring themselves out and you're eager to share what you've learned.

2. If you saw the woman's reflection first

If you saw the woman's reflection first, you are the kind of individual who has always been fascinated by studying other people.

You are very intelligent, and that includes emotional intelligence. You can often figure out what someone is thinking or feeling even if they think they're keeping it under wraps.

You may be empathic, or you may just be good with people. Either way, it's an awesome gift.

3. If you saw the water first

If you saw the water first, you are likely to be empathic. While others who look at this image might be distracted by the woman and her reflection, you were focusing on the things that surround her, on how the ripples in the water seem to change and alter her image.

You were born this way, and even if you're just now realizing that the way you see and feel things might be different, you'll easily get a grasp on that.

4. If you saw the wall first

If you saw the wall first, you have a tough time understanding people. They have just never been your focus.

It's not that you don't like people, but very often the things they say and do are confusing to you and you'd give anything to figure them out. You aren't empathic, but people interest you and that means you're likely an engaged and thoughtful friend.

Rebecca Jane Stokes is a freelance writer, editor, former Senior Editor of Pop Culture at Newsweek, and former Senior Staff Writer for YourTango. Her bylines have appeared on Fatherly, Bustle, SheKnows, Jezebel, and many others.