The Image You See First In This Visual Test Reveals How You Act When You're In Love

We all behave differently when we've fallen for someone, and this visual personality test can tell you how you specifically act when you're in love.

As human beings, our unique cognitive and verbal abilities are part of what distinguishes us from the rest of the animal kingdom. But depending on our individual personality traits, we may communicate, receive, and express love in ways that work well in relationships with some people and not so much in relationships with others.

According to BetterHelp, "Our personality types can also make us uniquely compatible with certain individuals. There are many theories about the sources of compatibility and how much they are affected by each partner’s characteristics. Knowing how your personality may impact your relationships can help you better understand why certain connections may grow stronger than others."

Personality tests that explain how you are likely to behave in romantic situations can therefore be helpful in determining who you are and are not compatible with.​

With this visual personality test, you can discover how you act when you are in love.

Without overthinking it, take a look at the optical illusion below and pay attention to the image you see first.

1. If you saw the face of a man in profile

If you looked at this picture and saw an old man's face, it means you're the type of person who never loses sight of the big picture, particularly when it comes to love and dating. On the surface, you might seem like the kind who longs to be swept off your feet, and while you might appreciate romantic gestures, you're far more likely to be wooed successfully by someone who's willing to put in the time, effort, energy, and hard work real love requires, just as you are willing to do for them.

It doesn't matter how old you are. You know that there's more to love than flowers and sonnets. Real love is about building a life together, and that's what you are looking for when it comes to a long-term, fulfilling romantic relationship.

2. If you saw the man riding a horse

If you saw an image of a man riding a horse first, it means that when it comes to love and romance, your heart can be a tough one to tame. You're a person whose heart and soul thrive when you receive the attention of a courtly nature on a near-constant basis. Had you been born in the era of King Arthur and Guinevere, you would have fit right in, swooning at the notion of a man fighting duels for your honor. Talk about real and lasting (if dangerous and sometimes fatal) love!

You have a natural tendency to continue looking over your partner's shoulder, just in case the real person of your dreams suddenly appears. Do not risk letting a good one get away, as it could very well turn out to be the one who’s been right there in front of you waiting to be noticed this entire time.

3. If you saw the girl lying down by a river

If you looked at this optical illusion and saw the image of the girl lying down by the river, it means that you've been hurt badly in the past and that, while you have a great propensity for giving your heart away, you're growing increasingly skittish and wary as time moves on. Every single person who ever tries to find a romantic partner will experience a certain amount of rejection and heartbreak over the course of their life, but this doesn't mean that they — i.e., you — won't find love when you're meant to. The real trouble here is that you have a particularly hard time convincing yourself that there's any point in continuing to look for the love that will last.

You should never give up on this hunt. While you are the kind of person who feels heartache deeply, you're also the kind of person who loves intensely. It is a gift to be loved by you, and that's something you should never forget. Don't give up until you find someone who understands exactly how lucky they are to have found you, too.

4. If you saw the stone archway over the river

If you looked at this picture and saw the image of a stone walkway overlooking a roaring river, it means you have a wild and dreaming heart that is difficult to tame. You love the idea of falling in love. You may, perhaps, even have managed to do it a few times. But in the end, it feels like no one else's heart craves a partner in exploration and adventure quite the way that you do.

While you are a unique and wild spirit, that doesn't mean you should either expect or desire to go through this life all on your own. As you journey through life, seeing the sights and having one epic adventure after another, keep your eyes open for someone who's out there enjoying this wacky ride called life just as much as you are.

Giving your heart to someone doesn't mean you lose it. It means you get to experience twice as many more wonderful things than you ever dared dream could be possible.

