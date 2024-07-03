If Your Dog Is Afraid Of Fireworks Try These 3 Vet Approved Home Remedies

Many of us gather with our loved ones on the 4th of July to enjoy a cookout and watch the fireworks. However, while we’re all oohing and ahhing, our dogs are retreating under the couch, shaking in fear.

Dog owners know all too well how the 4th of July can be a trigger for our poor animals, as many of them aren’t fans of loud, booming noises. In fact, veterinarian Dr. Andrew Jones claims that 33% of dogs are affected by noise anxiety, and have a fear of loud noises like booming fireworks.

Advertisement

Luckily, the veterinarian shared his at-home tips and tricks to help alleviate your dogs’ stress concerning loud noises so that you and your pets can both enjoy the upcoming holiday.

Here are 3 home remedies that can soothe your dog if they’re afraid of fireworks:

1. Over-the-counter melatonin

Just like we use melatonin to help us sleep, melatonin can be given to dogs to allow them to rest. According to Jones, it is safe and relatively effective in most dogs.

Advertisement

Valeriia Boiko / Canva Pro

The standard dose is 2 milligrams per 20 pounds of body weight. Jones also recommends giving your dog melatonin an hour before fireworks start.

“We had fireworks happening here on Canada Day, and Tulu [Jones’ dog] got about 2 milligrams of melatonin about an hour before they started,” Jones shared.

Advertisement

According to PetMD, melatonin is safe to give to dogs in appropriate doses to help alleviate their anxiety and stress. Just to be safe, it is always wise to consult with your veterinarian before administering melatonin to your dog.

2. Cannabidiol

Cannabidiol is a CBD product that can be used to treat anxiety in dogs.

“The standard dose is 3 milligrams per 10 pounds of body weight," Jones explained. "That would equate to one drop of my supplement for 10 pounds of body weight.”

In a Cornell Study, dogs were given CBD chews prior to a stressful event, and 83% demonstrated a decrease in stress or anxiety-related behaviors.

Advertisement

3. Valerian root extract

According to Jones, valerian root is the most studied herb for anxiety in dogs, and like Cannabidiol and Melatonin, significantly reduces stress.

“The standard dog dose of the tincture [is] a half a milligram per 20 pounds of body weight about an hour before the event,” he said.

Vince Sherer / Shutterstock

Advertisement

By utilizing Dr. Jones’ tips and tricks, your dogs may come to actually enjoy July 4th without crippling anxiety from the loud noises. And you can most certainly relax knowing that while you are gazing up at the fireworks, your dogs are resting at home instead of whimpering and having accidents all over your carpet.

As Dr. Jones concluded his informative TikTok, “Have a safe, happy, and noise-anxiety-free July 4th!”

Advertisement

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.