Vegan Demands Roommate Stop Cooking, Storing & Eating Non-Vegan Food To Respect Her 'Boundaries'

A woman turned to Reddit after her vegan roommate began not just complaining about meat products in their kitchen, but flat-out demanding she stop cooking and keeping any products that went against her vegan lifestyle. The thing is, if you're that passionate about the food you are exposed to, perhaps you shouldn't move in with a roommate who doesn't share the same lifestyle.

Living with roommates is hard enough, but when you throw differing lifestyles and beliefs into the mix? It can get messy fast. This is exactly what one person discovered when their vegan roommate started demanding that they were not allowed to keep any non-vegan food in their home or to use their shared kitchen equipment to cook it.

A Reddit user was told by their vegan roommate to stop having non-vegan food in their apartment.

The user explained in her Reddit post that she recently moved into a new apartment with a roommate named "Sarah," who is vegan. All of their furniture and appliances are shared, and they split all costs evenly between them.

Eventually, Sarah started making some unreasonable demands. According to the user, "She told me I'm not allowed to use the oven, stove, or even the microwave for any non-vegan food. Apparently, she's worried about 'cross-contamination' and her food coming into contact with any animal products."

This could be an understandable request, especially if Sarah was vegan for a reason that might compromise her health or safety. However, the user added, "Look, I totally respect her lifestyle choices. But I'm not vegan myself. I didn't sign up to have my diet policed or to be banned from using appliances that I'm paying for, too."

Though the roommate attempted to compromise with Sarah, she still wasn't happy.

When the roommate suggested making a schedule to coordinate specific times when each person could use the kitchen, or designating certain cookware to be "vegan only," it wasn't enough for Sarah. "She said if I want to live there, I need to adhere to her vegan standards in all the common spaces," she shared. "She expects me to completely change my eating habits and only store vegan-approved food in the fridge we share."

She wrote, "I'm at my wits' end. I don't want to create a hostile living environment, but I also refuse to be dictated to about what I can and can't eat in my own damn home. It's not like I'm shoving burgers in her face, I just want to be able to cook my own meals without a guilt trip."

That's why she decided to turn to Reddit for advice, and to figure out who's in the wrong in this situation. She's happy to meet Sarah halfway, but they say, "I feel like my own rights and comfort matter too."

The roommate shouldn't have to bend to Sarah's vegan demands.

Many believe that Sarah is the one who should be buying separate appliances and dishware to accommodate her special preferences. One user said, "If you have a personal decision to have a limited diet that requires appliances, silverware, plateware etc to have no meat ever touch them… Then it’s your responsibility to buy your own."

Some suggest that Sarah should find another roommate with similar values and lifestyle choices. Another user wrote, "Her asking for separate cookware would be reasonable, but banning you from using shared appliances you're paying for is ridiculous. She needs to find a vegan-only roommate if this is that important to her."

Since both roommates pay an equal amount to live in the apartment, they both have a right to use the space however they want to. Sarah is allowed to live her life the way she wants, but she shouldn't be trying to police someone who doesn't have the same preferences.

