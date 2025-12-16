Vegans Write Letter To Neighbor Complaining That The 'Meaty Smells' From Their Kitchen Are Making Them Sick

As humans, we all have various palates and food preferences. It is natural for us to have different dietary choices. Some of us cannot stand the smell of bacon, while others can chow down on it 24/7.

Lucky for everyone, diet is a personal choice that is entirely up to the individual. However, there are some people who believe otherwise. One Australian, identified on Facebook as a woman named Kylie from Burns Beach, learned this after she received a harsh letter from her neighbors criticizing her cooking because, as vegans, they could smell the meat from their own house.

Advertisement

The vegan neighbors complained that the smells of meat from her kitchen made them ‘sick’ and ‘upset.’

After the individual opened their front door and discovered a handwritten note, they decided to share it on Facebook, which sparked a heated debate on whether or not the action was appropriate.

“Hello neighbor,” the letter started. “Could you please shut your side window when cooking, please? My family and I are vegan (we eat only plant-based foods) and the smell of the meat you cook makes us feel sick and upset. We would appreciate your understanding. Thanks.”

Some believed the letter was inappropriate, while others argued that the neighbor's request was acceptable. People suggested alternative methods to block out the meat smell if it disgusted them, such as closing the windows. However, others were not as kind in their suggestions, adding, “I’d be cooking up bacon and steak every day and putting a fan behind it and directing it at the window!”

Advertisement

Those who found the neighbor's request appropriate said, “They’re simply asking for a different window to be open that isn’t adjacent to their home. This is like the nicest way they could possibly ask.” Others commented on how polite the letter was and that it's a nice thing to see respectful neighbors not shaming others for their food choices or morals.

Veganism is a deeply personal decision that one is entirely free to make on their own.

Neither is necessarily the “wrong” choice. In fact, medical experts claim that both diets are healthy when balanced. Meat is an excellent source of protein, iron, and zinc that can strengthen bones and improve brain function.

For those who do not eat meat or any animal-derived products, there is a wide variety of healthy substitutes that you can incorporate into your diet, including tofu, eggplant, cauliflower, and potatoes. Non-meat options do not always have to be bland and boring. You can certainly mix it up a little.

Advertisement

JLco Julia Amaral | Shutterstock

“Consider using hummus in place of cheese in a quesadilla, try tempeh or tofu instead of meat in a stir-fry, and enjoy beans or lentils instead of meat in a chili or taco filling,” Jackie Newgent, a registered dietitian nutritionist, told NBC News. Vegan diets can even combat arthritis pain, prevent type 2 diabetes, and promote weight loss.

Still, even if you choose to go vegan, that does not mean you can block out the fact that some people still have animal products in their diets by closing a window, and you certainly cannot expect them to have the same opinion as you. You do not have to agree with people's decision to consume meat. In fact, the moral complexities may even make you sad. However, you must respect their choices and realize that everyone is entitled to the right to make that decision for themselves.

Advertisement

That being said, the letter was not offensive, and it's possible these neighbors can come to a mutually beneficial solution. It's always better to try to get along with your neighbors, especially when living in close quarters. If all it would take is to close the side window when cooking, that doesn't seem like a huge ask.

Everyone has their own personal reasons for their dietary choices, whether it be related to finances, health, or simply because they enjoy the taste of certain foods. It is not our job as humans to change everyone else’s minds and beliefs in order to align with our own. But we can also make accommodations that say "I respect your choices and your lifestyle, and since you were kind and respectful, I'll try to do the same back."

Advertisement

Megan Quinn is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and a minor in Creative Writing. She covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on justice in the workplace, personal relationships, parenting debates, and the human experience.