People Who Get Emotionally Attached To Fictional Characters Usually Have 6 Unfulfilled Needs

Getting attached to fictional characters in books and movies is part of why we read and watch. But there’s a fine line between loving a character and becoming so emotionally attached that it starts to interfere with your real life.

It’s important to live in real life. Escapism can be fun, and there’s nothing wrong with finding comfort in a fictional world for a while. But when we start looking to fictional characters to fulfill needs that are going unmet in our actual lives, it might be time to put the book down or turn off the TV, and figure out what we’re really missing.

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Unmet needs that people try to fill when they get attached to fictional characters:

1. A healthy partnership

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When we start blurring the lines between real people and fictional characters, it might be a sign that we're missing a sense of partnership in our lives. As humans, we're wired for connection and communication. We want someone by our side, someone to share our lives with.

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And if you've ever spent time in a book fandom, you know just how seriously people take their fictional partners. There's practically an ongoing debate about who the best fictional boyfriend is.

Let Mr. Darcy or even that fairy guy Rhysand live their fictional lives in peace. You can appreciate them and have a real boyfriend.

2. A greater purpose

Sometimes, the relationships we develop with fictional characters don't feel as one-sided as people on the outside might assume. And yes, I know how that sounds. Writers are incredibly good at creating characters who feel real enough that we become invested in their lives. We follow their struggles and sometimes feel as though we're right there alongside them. We might even start to feel like these characters need us to keep showing up for their stories, just as much as we need them to keep giving us something to care about.

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When you feel a little lost in your own life, following a character's journey can give you something to look forward to. They give you motivation. But following their life should never be more important than fulfilling your own. It might be time to do a little soul-searching. Pick up a new hobby or try some volunteering. You have to leave your screen in order to find your purpose.

3. Adventure and excitement

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Sometimes life gets a little boring. It happens. I'll tell you what's worse than having a crush: not having one.

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Fictional characters can offer exactly that. They're often living lives full of adventure and romance. Even when they're dealing with ordinary problems, their stories are designed to keep us interested.

4. Stability

But what about the reverse? What if your life isn't boring or predictable at all? What if it's constantly moving and changing, and you don't have a real sense of belonging or a place you can genuinely call home?

In that case, you might be struggling to meet your need for stability. When everything around you feels uncertain, fictional characters can become a comforting constant. This is exactly why Hallmark holiday movies are so popular. They give the people who watch them a sense of belonging to a perfect little community for a couple hours.

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5. Freedom to be themselves

Maybe you become attached to characters who seem to have complete autonomy over their lives, making their own decisions without constantly worrying about what other people think. Through them, you get to experience a little of the freedom you wish you had yourself.

A lack of autonomy is a lot more common than people might think. Maybe you're a teenager whose parents seem to control every aspect of your life. Maybe you're an adult with a demanding boss who struggles to respect your boundaries. Or maybe you're dealing with that existential dread that comes from feeling trapped in a system you never really chose to be part of. I'm not going to get all Marxist on you, but you get the idea.

When your real life feels restrictive, fictional characters who reject expectations, take risks, and make their own choices can become especially appealing. You might find yourself drawn to characters who live by their own rules because they represent a version of freedom that feels out of reach for you.

6. Real closeness to another person

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Intimacy. Probably the strongest unmet need behind an especially deep attachment to a fictional character. You might be craving the same emotional closeness you experience with characters on screen or on the page in your real-life relationships.

Intimacy isn't just physical, either. It can certainly be part of it, but emotional intimacy is what draws you in to these imaginary characters. In today's internet culture, where parasocial relationships are everywhere, it can be easy to feel close to someone you've never actually met. Fictional characters can offer a meaningful emotional experience, but they can't reciprocate that intimacy in the way a real person can.

Julia McNulty is a writer with a Master’s degree in Literary & Cultural Studies who specializes in lifestyle, relationship, culture, and human interest topics.