Unemployed Woman Who Is $150K In Debt Explains Why She’s Borrowing More Money To Go On A 6-Day Cruise

A woman has sparked a conversation around people with lower incomes still spending money on luxurious experiences instead of saving and putting it toward things they actually need.

In a clip from Caleb Hammer's podcast, "Financial Audit," he spoke with an unemployed woman who admitted that despite being over 100k in debt, she still wanted to enjoy her life and have fun.

She's $150,000 in debt but explained why she borrowed money to go on a 6-day cruise.

While on Hammer's podcast, the woman told him that she was planning on going on a cruise within the next month. A shocked Hammer insisted that there was no way she could be spending money on a cruise while being unemployed and $150,000 in debt. She admitted that she got the money for the cruise from her father, who paid for the entire excursion.

"My dad paid for the tickets," she said, adding that he insisted that she could just pay him back once she was able to. However, Hammer was unimpressed and seemingly chastised his guest for borrowing money from her dad and essentially getting him to pay for their vacation when she should've been prioritizing the mountain of debt she's currently in.

When Hammer asked her if she was in a solid position where she could receive paid time off at least, she answered that she wasn't. In a brutally honest tone, Hammer informed her that she simply couldn't afford to go on this cruise.

"That's why I'm trying to at least hurry up and get a part-time job starting next week," she added. "I'm just gonna be working ... try to work as much as I can. I signed up for Uber Eat, so I'm gonna try to work on driving for that because DoorDash wasn't making any money."

Unfortunately, many people are in the same boat when it comes to battling the staggering amount of debt they're in. According to data from Ramsey Solutions, the total personal debt in the U.S. is at an all-time high of $17.5 trillion. The average American debt (per U.S. adult) is $66,772, and 77% of American households have at least some type of debt.

When it comes to credit card debt, which is the most common debt that people are in, from a quarterly report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, a new record was set with credit card balances totaling $1.08 trillion. Nearly half, or 49%, of credit card holders carry debt from month to month on at least one card, up from 46% last year, the report found, and 56 million cardholders have been in debt for at least a year.

With debt being a common factor in many households, people shouldn't have to give up their happiness because of financial burdens.

Most of us can admit that the cost of living is staggering. Younger generations, like Gen Z, have realized that many of the common markers of adulthood, like buying a home and starting a family, are things that they simply won't be able to afford with how the economy is structured today.

Sure, it's a smarter decision to prioritize getting out of as much debt as you can instead of spending money on what many others will view as frivolous and unnecessary purchases, but ultimately, everyone's financial situation is unique, and some people deserve a bit of grace for wanting to prioritize happiness and comfort over worrying about their financial issues.

Realistically, paying off $150,000 of debt is no small feat and may require a long-term strategy and significant lifestyle changes and adjustments. It's important to realize that such a burden comes with a drastic emotional toll, and no one deserves to go through something like that.

No one has any right to pass judgment on how others choose to spend their money, and if a person wants to borrow money from their parents to enjoy time on a cruise while they work out the logistics of getting a job, then so be it.

Life is way too short to be solely consumed by debt and money. While financial stability is an important part of achieving peace of mind, enjoying life's moments, savoring relationships with friends and family, and finding joy in simple pleasures can mean so much more.

