3 Uncomfortable Traits Spiritually Powerful People Often Display

Spiritual power is often misunderstood. Many people who possess spiritual gifts or abilities go through intense challenges, and their experiences can sometimes make them seem uncomfortable or even unapproachable to others.

These powerful individuals may find themselves dealing with spiritual warfare, envy, or even physical harm that seems inexplicable. According to a spiritualist on TikTok who goes by Oshunkemi, certain traits are common in those who are spiritually gifted but also spiritually targeted. Here are three major signs that you might be a spiritually powerful person, even if these traits feel uncomfortable at times.

A spiritualist shared 3 uncomfortable traits spiritually powerful people often experience:

According to Oshunkemi, spiritually gifted individuals can sometimes be targets for negative energy or what she dubbed spiritual warfare or witchcraft.

1. Constant spiritual warfare and envy

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A|Shutterstock

One of the clearest indicators that you are spiritually powerful is the constant battle you face, especially when it comes to spiritual warfare. This can manifest in many ways, such as ongoing emotional, mental, or even physical struggles that feel disproportionate to the situation at hand.

Oshunkemi suggested that many people who go through intense spiritual warfare often have significant spiritual gifts. They attract both positive and negative energy in ways that others don’t.

When you have a high spiritual vibration, your very presence can evoke strong reactions from those around you. You may find that people are drawn to you, feel charmed by you, or even admire your presence. But there will also be individuals who feel uncomfortable around you, perhaps even hostile. This duality of admiration and disdain is often a sign that your energy is operating on a higher frequency. People may envy you not because of your material possessions or appearance but because of the light and energy you radiate. This envy can sometimes lead to subtle, or not-so-subtle, forms of spiritual attack or negativity directed toward you.

2. People are drawn to you, but so are your enemies

Insta_photos|Shutterstock

Another uncomfortable sign of spiritual power is the polarized reactions you inspire in others. You may find that certain people are inexplicably drawn to you, finding comfort or peace in your presence, while others become immediately defensive or even openly hostile. This isn't necessarily about your behavior; it's about the energy you carry.

When you are spiritually powerful, your vibration can stir up unconscious reactions in others. Those who are spiritually aware or sensitive might feel uplifted by your energy, while those who harbor negative intentions or envy may feel threatened by it.

It's common for individuals who are spiritually gifted to walk into a room and immediately feel the tension between these opposing forces. While you might not even be aware of the cause of this tension, it’s often a reflection of your own energy field, which others can unconsciously feel and react to.

Moreover, this dynamic isn’t just about how you behave externally — many spiritually powerful individuals, as Oshunkemi mentioned, don’t necessarily have the most outwardly glamorous or ostentatious possessions. It’s your inner light, your aura, that draws attention, both positive and negative. In this way, your spiritual power makes you a target for envy, which can manifest in various forms of spiritual attack or manipulation.

3. Surviving near-death experiences and spiritual attacks

Perhaps one of the most unsettling traits of spiritually powerful people is their resilience in the face of extreme spiritual or physical harm. Oshunkemi highlighted that individuals who are spiritually gifted often survive experiences that might have debilitated or even ended the lives of others. These individuals may be aware that others are trying to harm them through magic, spells, or other means of spiritual attack — yet they continue to persist and survive.

Spiritual warriors often experience what might be described as "near-death" moments, where the attacks on their spirit or physical body seem overwhelming, but they emerge unscathed. This resilience in the face of adversity is not coincidental; it is a clear sign of their spiritual power. These attacks may come in the form of death magic, curses, or graveyard rituals, but spiritually powerful people tend to find ways to survive, heal, and bounce back stronger.

This phenomenon of surviving spiritual attacks is a sign of a deep, inherent strength. The fact that such magic or negative energy may impact others but does not take you out is a confirmation that your spiritual power is far greater than what your enemies understand. If you are someone who has experienced a series of close calls — whether in your health, relationships, or even in situations that could have ended badly for you — this could be a sign that your spiritual strength is greater than the forces trying to break you.

Embracing your spiritual power

Rido|Shutterstock

Living with spiritual power is not always comfortable. Many spiritually gifted people struggle with the intense challenges that come with their abilities, including spiritual warfare, envy, and resilience in the face of life-threatening situations. However, these uncomfortable traits are often markers of great spiritual strength.

If you find yourself constantly dealing with these dynamics, it may be a sign that you have a powerful spiritual gift — and that others recognize it, whether they consciously acknowledge it or not.

If you are experiencing feelings of spiritual vulnerability or drain, it's important to remember that you are likely being targeted because of the immense power you carry. The good news is that once you embrace your spiritual strength and begin to step into your power, you will see your situation shift and transform.

Embrace your unique gifts, protect your energy, and recognize that the challenges you face are often signs that you are on the right path to fulfilling your spiritual potential.

Erika Ryan is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news, and human interest topics.