5 Uncomfortable Signs You’re A Volunteer Soul Destined To Break Generational Curses

A volunteer soul is described as being a soul who volunteered to come down to Earth and assist the frequency of the planet, according to healer and awakening mentor, The Gilded Willow.

In a TikTok video, she explained that volunteer souls often come from higher realms or another star system to help with the awakening of humanity. They bring about positive change and compassion, but it can be hard to figure out if you might be considered a volunteer soul, which is why The Gilded Willow offered some insight into recognizing the signs.

These are five uncomfortable signs you're a volunteer soul destined to break generational curses:

1. You've always felt 'different'

From childhood, if you've ever felt that you're different than others around you, it could be a sign that you're a volunteer soul. The Gilded Willow described this as feeling like you didn't belong when surrounded by your peers and community.

Polina | Canva Pro

"You might have been confused about the world around you, wondering why people act like they do," she wrote in overlay text in her TikTok video. "You may have been called 'too sensitive,' 'old before your time,' or 'too deep.' If that's the case, it could be a sign that your soul might have come from a different realm, and because you feel different from the people around you, you could also struggle with fitting within certain societal norms and expectations.

2. You're highly sensitive and intuitive

The Gilded Willow pointed out that you might have been made to feel as if your sensitivity and intuitiveness were a bad thing, but in reality, it's not. She explained that this shouldn't be mistaken for emotions when talking about "being sensitive" but rather your body having a heightened sense of the emotions around you.

"You're picking up far more than just the words being said. You feel the energy around you," she stated. "Your intuition is strong and you often seem to 'just know' things without logical explanation."

Being able to have strong intuition can help in various ways, especially when it comes to navigating relationships that you may encounter throughout your life. Because volunteer souls are tasked with being healers, it's unsurprising that they feel things on a much deeper level than the average person.

3. You have a strong pull towards some kind of 'mission' or purpose

Another sign that you may be a volunteer soul is the fact that even if you don't know exactly what it is, there's something pulling you to do something. It's a feeling as if you're here on this Earth for a specific reason.

Being a hard worker and making a mark in your job may not feel as fulfilling as it does for other people because to you, it's not satisfying that hunger you may feel.

"You crave a deeper meaning in how you live and what you do." Considering volunteer souls are here for something so profound, it makes sense that they don't feel accomplished by material things because for them, they need something a bit more spiritual and grounded to feel as if their purpose is actually being used.

4. You're drawn to spirituality and awakening

"You've always questioned reality in some sense," The Gilded Willow described. She pointed out that volunteer souls refuse to accept the reality they're in because they don't feel a pull to it.

Marcus Lindstrom | Canva Pro

Instead, these individuals feel a pull towards the ancient wisdoms that have trickled through history, whether that be in the many shapes and forms they appear in. While others seem to focus solely on the material world, volunteer souls have a yearning to understand the things that are unseen.

5. You feel a longing for 'home'

It might feel as if you have this unexplainable homesickness even if you're in a place that should feel familiar to you. However, this feeling may be for a place that you've never actually seen or pinpointed.

"The night sky, the stars, or certain landscapes feel strangely familiar, as if you're remembering something long forgotten. You may be drawn to space, sci-fi, or the idea of other civilizations." It's common that volunteer souls may still feel a pull toward the place they've actually come from and actively miss it every single day, even though their purpose is to be down here to help with the suffering of people around them.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.