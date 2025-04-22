20-Something New To The Workforce Asks How Full-Time Workers Keep Up With Everything Life Requires

Starting your first full-time job after college is a milestone worth celebrating, but that doesn't mean the transition from student to staffer is easy. For one Redditor, the shift into a 9–to–5 job wasn’t just a tough adjustment. It was a full-on identity crisis. From dental appointments to laundry to remembering birthdays, the biggest concern was “How do full-time adults manage to do it all without falling apart?” This honest post struck a nerve, not because it’s unique, but because it’s painfully universal.

20-something honestly asked how full-time employees keep up with basic life requirements.

The Redditor laid it out. There simply wasn't enough time to do what they wanted during a day, including exercising, cooking real meals, keeping up with doctors and therapists, and getting enough sleep. They noted that mental health, self-care, and basic hygiene don’t just magically “fit in” when you clock out. They require scheduling, sacrifice, and sometimes, skipping the gym to cry in peace.

Irina Shilnikova | Canva Pro

What’s worse? Social media glamorizes the “hustle and glow-up,” making you think everyone else is balancing entertainment, therapy, and clean baseboards with no problem. Spoiler: they’re not.

Working full-time and balancing life requires time management and boundaries.

Work doesn’t stop when your laptop closes. There's still the birthday dinner you forgot to RSVP to, your cousin’s bridal shower across town, and your mom wondering why you haven’t called in two weeks. Maintaining relationships in adulthood becomes an intentional act, not just a byproduct of shared classes or dorm life. That realization can hit hard, especially when you’re living alone and your main human interaction is Slack notifications and baristas.

The Redditor nailed it: dating, keeping up with friends, family obligations — it’s all work. And yet, neglecting it leads to isolation, burnout, and Netflix shows becoming your closest companions. As one commenter noted, "You just do the best you can and try not to beat yourself up too badly when it doesn’t all come together." Another confessed, "At 35 I’m still trying to figure this out haha. I think I’ve come to the realization that everything can’t be done and that’s ok. You prioritize things, get what you can done, and move things less important down on the list and get them done another day or next week etc."

None of the commenters were exactly inspiring or motivating to this young employee, but it's not hard to see why. Hustle culture has become toxic, and combined with an unforgiving employer market, inflation, and the cost of living, it's hard to see a silver lining. It's also why over 60% of Americans say they can't find a good work-life balance no matter how hard they try.

The secret really comes down to prioritizing your time and sticking to boundaries, which is much easier said than done.

Once upon a time, the dishes and laundry were someone else’s problem. Now, your apartment looks like a “before” photo for a cleaning ad. Perhaps the solution is as simple as not caring about the mess, or if a neat home is essential to your happiness, hiring a housekeeper.

PRImageFactory | Canva Pro

Okay, that sounds like a luxury, but it's only a luxury if it's not a priority. If exercise is important to you, prioritize it over making your bed each morning or over TV time. And no, it's not fair that you have to choose, but it is reality. More important than all this is sticking to your boundaries when it comes to work. “It’s important to protect your time, space, and sanity, and the only way to realistically do this is to set boundaries for yourself,” Alan Deibel, a licensed clinical professional counselor at Grow Therapy, told business.com. “Stop work at your predetermined designated time; don’t work overtime if you’re not mandated to do so. Consider making a strict rule to not take work calls or read emails on the weekends.”

Personal development is great — until it becomes another thing to stress about. The Redditor listed everything from watching the news to learning a new language to keeping up with hobbies. In theory, these things are fun. In reality, they often feel like chores that mock you from your to-do list. Because let’s face it: when you finally have downtime, you’re not lighting a candle and reading Dostoevsky. You’re doom-scrolling, eating takout, and trying not to think about how your weekend’s already over. The thing is, that's okay. Sometimes you need to bed rot. Just ensure that it isn't all you do.

You're not alone, and no one has it figured out, regardless of how long they've been doing it.

The truth is, the adult world doesn’t come with a syllabus. There’s no magic formula for balancing health, home, relationships, work, and Netflix binges. Everyone’s faking it a little, prioritizing what matters most in that season of life, and letting the rest slide.

The Redditor isn’t wrong to feel overwhelmed. In fact, they’ve unknowingly voiced what millions of full-time workers secretly feel: How is anyone actually doing this? The answer is that most aren’t — and that’s okay.

Erika Ryan is a writer working on her bachelor's degree in Journalism. She is based in Florida and covers relationships, psychology, self-help, and human interest topics.